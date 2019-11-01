To the editor:
I don't know if anyone really wants to hear from the wife but I feel the need to say a few things about Dick Hickman.
You have seen our brochure, listened to our ads, heard the debate or talked to us as we went door to door so you know what Dick Hickman has accomplished as mayor. If you know him personally you know that what you see is what you get. He knows what he is doing, he knows who to call if he doesn't have the answer and he has made friends and connections all over the state within both parties. He is the perfect public servant. He is respected and admired by most people. He treats all people fairly and equally. He is the most honest and honorable person I know.
Dick had no ambition to be mayor. He had served on numerous boards and committees for years and loved being involved with city government but was shocked when former Mayor Selman approached him about finishing his term due to his illness. He spent time with Bill discussing what it would involve. We talked and talked and he agreed to do it if appointed. Bill asked him to commit to running for at least one term after finishing his term. Eighteen years later here we are.
We had no idea what it would be like to be mayor. It was a life changing decision. He put his whole heart into being the best mayor he could be. Very few people know how many hours he worked the first few years while he was a part time mayor and a partner in Jacob Insurance. He had 60 hour work weeks with the mayor's job clocking the most hours. We survived those years and he made the decision to retire from Jacob Insurance.
One would assume that retiring from one job would mean he would work less but it seems that every year the mayor's job gets more complicated and more is expected. In addition to the mayor's duties he tries to be involved in any and all activities in the city. People often remark that they don't know how he can be everywhere, but he is.
He takes very little credit for anything, telling everyone that "It's the city employees that make me look good." You should talk to the city employees. Ask them what they think of Dick Hickman.
Dick has been a wonderful husband, father, stepfather and grandfather. There's not been one day in the 34 years we've been married that I have not been proud of the person he is. I would never ask for a change, why would you? Why would anyone want to change something that is working so well. I often wonder why he puts so much effort into his work and I think it's because he "Fell in love with Angola" a long, long time ago.
Please support Dick's desire to make Angola even better. You deserve the best and he's earned your support.
Lynne Hickman
Angola
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.