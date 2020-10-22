To the editor:
I have had the honor to serve you in the position of elected coroner for 7 1/2 years. Before that as chief deputy coroner for three years. It gives me great pleasure to endorse Rodney W. Snyder for Steuben County coroner.
Rodney and I have served together in emergency services for Steuben County for over 35 years. He is a longtime friend and colleague. He served as my chief deputy coroner during my tenure.
During this time we have advanced the coroner’s office into many new areas that were new to us. We successfully outfitted the office with MiFi’s and laptops out in the field to stay up to date with the electronic transformation of state government as it pertained to our job. To save money we worked with council and commission to acquire a transport vehicle which has saved the county thousands of dollars. We have a very well trained and compassionate staff that puts families first during there time of need. In my absence Rodney had to take on the responsibilities of the Coroners job and handled the duties in a very professional and productive manner. These items listed are just a few of the accomplishments.
Rodney’s training and most importantly his experience and compassion makes him the chosen candidate for this position. The relationships necessary and needed with law enforcement, funeral homes, forensic center, and other coroners in the tri-state area are already in place. To effectively conduct a death investigation these relationships must be in place. He has served both Steuben and DeKalb coroners offices for a total of 29 years. That is more than half his life he has done this job he is seeking election for. As the coroner, Rodney works unilaterally with the above-listed agencies to help find the answers that families are looking for, which is very important when working as a team during an investigation.
Please join me in the 2020 General Election on Nov. 3 and vote for the experience, knowledge and compassion to do the job. Vote Rodney W. Snyder for Steuben County coroner.
William E. Harter
Past Steuben County coroner
