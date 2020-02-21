To the Editor:
I took Mr. Louis Krock’s admonition (Letters to the Editor, Feb 20) to look up and do some reading on Milankovitch’s theory of climate change, and this is what I found: Milutin Milankovitch (1879-1958), was a Serbian mathematician who hypothesized (incidentally, the distinction between a scientific hypothesis and a theory is that the hypothesis is a proposed explanation based on limited evidence and a scientific theory is based on a careful examination of facts and is much different from the non-scientific use of the word) that the orbital shift of the earth affected the climate, most notably glacial and inter-glacial periods. It is a fact that the earth’s orbit shifts from nearly circular to a more oval shape about every 100,000 years. Milankovitch’s hypothesis is that this shift influences earth’s climate in cycles ranging from 19,000 to 1,200,000 years, hardly a very specific prediction.
According to the North Carolina Climate office, the earth’s orbit is now nearly circular and would have “very little effect on the climate over the year.” According to John Imbrie, a noted paleoceanographer, who was best known for his work on ice ages, the earth should be continuing in a cooling phase which began 6,000 years ago that will continue for the next 23,000 years.
Rather, the earth is currently experiencing the hottest period of approximately the last 100 years. In fact, according to the World Meteorological Organization, nineteen of the last twenty years have globally been the hottest on record. In fact, the average temperature seems to have been rising since about 1910, quite a difference from the predictions of the Milankovitch hypothesis.
What would cause this variance between Imbrie’s projection and the Milankovitch hypothesis?
According to the British print newspaper The Guardian, 97% of climate scientists agree that the current climate change is being caused by human activity. That is a pretty strong consensus, near to being accepted as a scientific theory, and it looks like we can rule out Milankovitch’s outdated hypothesis and that he, Imbrie and Mr. Krock all missed the mark. It is nearly certain that the current climate change, resulting in global heating, is the result of humans.
John Stevens
Angola
