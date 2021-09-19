To the editor:
Twenty years ago extremists hijacked four planes and turned them into weapons with the intent to destroy our country. As a nation we came together in unity as these events unfolded.
One nation under God, the United States of America.
That unity did not last. A chip against it here, a crack there. Another chip. On and on, and the gap between us widened and widened into the chasm we are now experiencing.
We do not want to see this country destroyed from within by all the misinformation, lies, distrust and failure to compromise with or listen to one another. Good and evil always fight to control each one of us and the one that is fed will prevail.
I wasted a majority of my life running from God. Still, He welcomed me back with outstretched arms. He is waiting for us as a nation to return to Him. It is time. It is time. It is time to rise up again as one nation under God.
Patricia Johnson
Fremont
