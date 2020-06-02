To the editor:
As we wrap up this school year, I would like to take this opportunity to thank our entire community for its support over the past few months. It was an interesting fourth quarter to say the least. The transition to virtual learning for the last 27 days of the school year happened quickly so we could protect our students and staff members. It was truly impressive to see how everyone pulled together to make the best out of a very unique situation.
Summer break is a great chance to pause for a moment and take care of those who are important to us. The past few months have been stressful in many ways and we know that we will be facing many new challenges this fall. At this point, we are still planning to start school with our first in-person student day on Thursday, Aug. 13. We will be implementing new procedures to ensure the safety of all individuals who enter our schools. I envision the continuation of the virtual learning format for the first few months of the school year to accommodate students both at school and at home. I can assure you that parents will have the flexibility to determine when they believe it is safe to send their children back to school.
We will keep you posted as we learn more from the department of education in the next few weeks. Meal bundles for our students are still available throughout the summer at Hendry Park Elementary and Pleasant Lake Elementary. An announcement on summer school will be made as soon as we obtain approval to do so. Thank you again for your help this year. I am definitely looking forward to the 2020-2021 school year.
Brent Wilson
Superintendent
Metropolitan School District of Steuben County
