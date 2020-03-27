To the editor:
It is unbelievable the damage the government has done trying to protect us from essentially the common cold.
Google it. The coronavirus causes the common cold. It isn’t even a particularly aggressive virus. When 3,500 people were locked up on a cruise ship unable to get off for two weeks in conditions that couldn’t have been better for the spread of the virus, with people who actually had the virus, only 19 cases could be found among the people on the boat when they finally got off. This obviously isn’t the AIDS epidemic.
Oh, I just remembered, we didn’t quarantine any of the people with AIDS. This was just a guaranteed killer for a number of years. We had to wait for the common cold to destroy our economy.
In defense of the government, the initial reports out of China, as reported in our media, were that it was a militarily enhanced virus that had somehow been released into the general population. It was reported that thousands of Chinese were being infected and pictures were coming out of China showing people in hazmat gear carrying bodies on litters. It was reported that the factories in the Wuhan region were shut down and the workers sent out into the countryside.
None of this information came out officially. The person who was said to have leaked the information was reported to have already died of the effects of the virus.
Without verification the government almost had to go into crisis mode, but now we have plenty of information on the disease and it is a pretty mild problem. It is extremely unlikely to cause any serious problems for anyone who isn’t in very fragile health. Most of these people are in nursing homes and could be protected fairly easily.
It’s time we start asking why we are under these draconian restrictions, not allowed to make a living, not allowed to travel, and in some states not even allowed to leave our homes.
You might ask your representatives and senators why we can’t get back to our normal pursuits.
Stephen White
Angola
