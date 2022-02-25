To the editor:
A proposed project in Williams County, Ohio, poses an immediate threat to the sustainability of the Michindoh Aquifer, which is the sole source of water for almost 400,000 individuals living in nine counties within Ohio, Indiana and Michigan.
AquaBounty, a land-based aquaculture company, has announced plans to build an 11-acre indoor facility in Pioneer, Ohio, with the capacity to produce 22 million pounds of genetically engineered salmon per year.
Mr. Kidston, mayor of Pioneer and president of Artesian of Pioneer, owns the land the facility is to be built on and encouraged the annexation of the property into the Pioneer industrial park.
AquaBounty has hired AoP as their consultant to find water and drill wells that would satisfy the company’s need for over 5 million gallons of water daily. That is more water than all the villages and city in Williams County use combined! Almost the same amount of water would be dumped into the St. Joseph River with unknown results from flooding and damage to the river’s ecosystem and the possibility this genetically engineered salmon will get into our water ways and Lake Erie!
If that isn’t enough, AquaBounty claims they will recirculate the water to remove the fish waste and sell it to farmers as fertilizer to spread on their fields. Our governor is spending millions of our tax dollars to clean up Lake Erie and now we are adding more pollution?
And nothing has been mentioned about the waste from processing the 10,000 tons of genetically engineered salmon. Maybe that smell will overcome the smell of the green backs that only politicians pay attention to.
AquaBounty apparently doesn’t have a market yet for this (salmon?) as in their newsletter “they hope to develop a market with China and other Asian countries plus Brazil.”
Our elected county politicians seem to have no concern for the future of our sole source of water. After Mr. Kidston’s failed attempt to sell water from our Aquifer to the Toledo area, monies were appropriated to begin a study of the aquifer by the U.S. Geological Survey. Millions in ARP funds are now available to our county politicians. This study needs to be completed before any withdrawal permit is issued!
Lyle Brigle
Edon, Ohio
