To the editor:
A big thank you to Pleasant Lake United Methodist choir. Last Monday evening I was cleaning the kitchen when our doorbell rang. I was expecting a package from Amazon when much to my surprise, there were quite a few people standing in our yard; one yelled "get your coat — it's cold out here"!
Your voices sounded GREAT!
I will always smile when I think of your kindness in showing the true meaning of Christmas.
Our great community in Pleasant Lake is full of good Christians. Life here is such a blessing because of people like you.
Tom and Linda VanAuken-Fisher
Pleasant Lake
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.