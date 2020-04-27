To the editor:
We all know that good government is built upon a foundation of dedicated men and women of trustworthy character. I believe that Ken Shelton exemplifies those qualities and that he will benefit the residents of Steuben County, as well as people who visit here, or may choose to make their homes here in the future.
His personal and professional life reflects his genuine desire to be of service to others both individually and collectively. He is a retired Indiana State Police Officer, the owner of Shelton Investigations that is headquartered in Angola and he is active in several community-based business and social improvement organizations. He and his wife, Karen, are members of Fairview Missionary Church and they are members of the Gideons International.
I would encourage Steuben County residents to visit his website, sheltonforcommissioner.com, and check out his impressive background information and public service credentials. Ken will be an excellent commissioner for Steuben County. Vote for Ken Shelton, commissioner, Middle District, on June 2. You won't be disappointed.
James D. Sanecki
Hudson
