To the editor:
We can all agree that Steuben County is a great place to live, work and raise a family. Its 100-plus lakes are the envy of the state. Pokagon State Park enhances the county’s natural beauty and provides for numerous recreational activities.
Jim Crowl is running for re-election for County Commissioner from the Middle District and has worked very hard to protect these natural resources and to improve the public’s access to them. Jim gets things done.
With Jim’s support, the bicycle trail from Angola to Pokagon State Park is now complete and provides a safe and fun path to the park. Jim also approved and worked to complete much needed improvements to the County Parks at Crooked Lake and Clear Lake. Both parks are now fully accessible by those physically challenged. Under Jim’s leadership, major improvements have been made to the Steuben County campground facility on Crooked Lake as well.
Economically, Jim supported and authorized short-term financing for a plastics waste reclamation facility currently under construction on the Steuben/DeKalb County line in Ashley. The loan was repaid in full according to terms and the facility will now become a reality providing new jobs as well as helping to clean up the environment.
Jim Crowl is a leader who knows how to get things done for the benefit of Steuben County taxpayers. He deserves our support and votes for re-election for County Commissioner.
Gary Barlett
Angola
