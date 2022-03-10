To the editor:
A potential threat endangers our peaceful, old-time, downtown celebratory occasions. The Indiana Legislature is considering a bill that will cause consternation and drain civic spirit from downtown events. This is the no-permit-needed for open-carry gun legislation. Major police organizations have voiced opposition. The rest of us should.
Enacted, this bill will bring to the fore certain percentages of men — note I do not say all here — who feel they need a gun to feel manly, or are paranoid and need a gun for “safety” in crowds, or are faux patriots, faux cowboys, or real xenophobes. Many of these will be loud-mouthed.
It is always reassuring to see a few smiling police officers in attendance at such traditional events, but the new proposed legislation brings up some relevant questions.
Will civilians carrying outnumber the police? Will police numbers have to go up substantially? Will police have to carry higher-powered weapons to be able to outgun the civilian carriers should something untoward happen? A militarization of the Mound will cast a whole different feeling about the formerly festive events, and at a spot designed to shine glory on our true military heroes of the past.
Will parents really want to expose their children to these potentially lethal circumstances. Will seniors feel less comfortable? Will attendance wane? Is this what city planners want or Main Streeters or local businesses who feature their wares? Or even the Chamber?
The answers to these questions are not hard to figure out. And the effects will play out across the entire state.
Why? So legitimate gun owners with legitimate reasons to have a permit won’t have to stand in line so long. Years ago the BMV had long lines. Today, thanks to computers and very efficient workers, they don’t. No reason it can’t be the same for gun permits, once time for background checks is allowed.
Supported by U.S. Rep. Jim Banks and others, state Rep. Ben Smaltz called this bill “common sense.” It is common all right, common non-sense!
If you care about downtowns and want to preserve some of their good features, some of that civic spirit, spread the word! It makes more sense to hire some new legislators who will spend at least a bit of their time solving problems instead of creating new and destructive ones.
Are our legislators of more value to us than real soldiers who have been on the front lines or police, when the legislators are wholly-owned subsidiaries of a single party instead of representing the people, or of vested interests like the NRA? Maybe it’s time to institute Dishonorable Discharges for qualifying legislators.
I’m all for allowing our police — while still remaining alert — to enjoy our communal festivals, parades, the 4th of July, like the rest of us. I also want them to know in advance for a domestic disturbance, or when they approach a car they’ve stopped, whether weapons are likely to be present.
A veteran in terms of age and the military,
Tom Tierney
Angola
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.