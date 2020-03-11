To the editor:
As a rural hospital chief executive officer, a reality I face every day on my way to and home from work is that over the last decade more than 100 rural hospitals in the U.S. have closed and another 430 more face the risk of closure — including here in Indiana.
The report that determined those numbers, widely released and discussed in the media last fall, guides so many of the decisions that our team makes as we work to bring care to rural Hoosiers. Our doctors, nurses, and other health care providers bring the same energy and dedication to promoting long and healthy lives for our community and patients as they have since our doors opened — and my team and I are looking to do the same for the hospital itself.
That’s why the issue of surprise medical billings is one I and other health care providers across the state and country are closely following and making our voices heard on. Over the past few years, patients have increasingly been receiving surprise medical bills with devastating price tags. These bills, often received by patients with insurance, come because of insurance companies’ issues with in-network versus out-of-network providers. These problems are issues between doctors and insurance providers, and patients should never be caught in the middle with unexpected bills. The current situation is unacceptable, and Congress has rightfully spent months working towards a solution that protects patients.
The insurance industry’s “solution” to surprise medical billing, backed by enormous amounts of money, would only serve to protect their bottom line. Essentially, their solution is to allow the insurance industry to set its own prices. This would be a disaster. Allowing the insurance industry to dictate prices would hurt patients, cause doctor shortages, and lead to more hospital closures, especially rural hospitals already at risk.
As more and more Americans struggle with surprise medical bills — and as public health threats such as the COVID-19 virus make immediate medical care more vital — we simply cannot afford to give insurance companies a handout at the expense of access to quality medical care.
Congress has another choice to protect patients while eliminating surprise medical bills. Sen. Bill Cassidy’s proposal includes a resolution process called Independent Dispute Resolution that would appoint an independent mediator to arbitrate disagreements between doctors and insurance companies without putting patients in the middle at any point in the process. Other states, like New York and Texas, have already tested this solution — it works there and can work nationally, too.
Rural health care providers fight every day to make sure our patients have the highest quality care we can give them — not only today but for the next five, 15 and 50 years. Letting the insurance industry set their own prices isn’t the answer to this important debate. My community, health care providers, and patients deserve a solution from Congress that protects long-term rural health care access and quality.
Sen. Cassidy’s solution to surprise medical bills provides the best path forward and I call on Sen. Todd Young and Sen. Mike Braun to use it to find a legislative solution that works to protect Hoosiers and their health care in rural Indiana.
Connie McCahill
President and CEO
Cameron Memorial Community Hospital, Angola
