To the editor:
The summer of 2022 is just around the corner, the Steuben County residents and visitors will transition into summer enjoyment of the beauty and opportunity that our natural resources have blessed us with.
One thing will be different however, we will be missing the humble guidance and leadership of Jim Price, who served our district as a Master Conservation Officer and the highest ranking local Indiana Department of Natural Resources Division of Law Enforcement officer who also provided the leadership and guidance to the local DNR Law Enforcement Officers and staff.
Jim served with the DNR since 1995, almost 27 years. I’m certain Jim was happy to slip away into the next chapter of his life without fanfare as he was the epitome of a humble servant to the people of Steuben County and the state of Indiana.
I have been very fortunate to work with Master Conservation Officer Price on many occasions over the last couple of decades with issues surrounding our public freshwater lakes including education, safety, plus the events surrounding the Seaplane Splash In and Triathlons that I have organized at Pokagon State Park that required DNR cooperation and partnership. I have witnessed his strong but humble law enforcement style with the front line affect to inform and educate and provide guidance to the general public as his default actions.
Jim had to perform his duties inside of a dwindling state budget for DNR Education and Law Enforcement but he didn’t let that sway him in any way to compromise his service. Jim was always a text or phone call away, on or off duty.
Thank you Master Conservation Officer Price for your service and dedication. There will be a large void in Steuben County without your presence.
Randy Strebig
Lake James
