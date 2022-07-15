To the editor:
We have all seen the images. We have seen the bombed out cities and the blasted villages.
We have seen the mass graves and the terrified children fleeing from Putin's aggression. Our hearts go out to the Ukranian people. We are inspired by their determination and courage in the face of overwhelming odds.
In a rare and welcome scene of bipartisanship, the United States House of Representatives recently voted to provide $40 billion to aid the brave people of Ukraine. Much of it will go to weapons to put in the hands of Ukranian defenders who have held off the invading Russians but some of it will go to aid the millions of refuges created by this aggression. We hope it will help.
Rep. Jim Banks voted against it.
Elten Powers
Pleasant Lake
