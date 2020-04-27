To the editor:
Even in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, hopefully we can all exercise our right to vote in the upcoming primary. With the current conditions, now more than ever it’s important to have strong community leaders with proven records for doing what’s best for all the citizens of Steuben County.
Jim Crowl, one such proven leader, is running for reelection as County Commissioner. His role as a commissioner has been to understand and support every facet of Steuben County government. Jim’s past work with the county departments includes the Health Department, EMS, the Highway Department and the Building Department. He knows the challenges these departments face, and he always has shown exemplary insight in his support of their needs.
As a current member of the County Board of Commissioners, Jim Crowl serves on several other boards and commissions: the Steuben County Plan Commission, Community Corrections of Steuben County, Drug Free Steuben, Maumee Valley River Basin, Steuben County 4-H Board, and the drainage boards of Steuben, DeKalb, and Noble counties.
Each Commissioner should bring expertise to the job, and Jim Crowl’s background in this respect serves our county well. He has operated Crowl Earthwork & Construction Inc. for over 40 years which has given him first-hand knowledge of the roads, drainage and infrastructure of Steuben County. This professional background enables Jim to be current with all the issues facing the county departments, allowing him to knowledgeably discuss and manage the unique issues each department encounters.
Jim Crowl is the man Steuben County needs as a commissioner! Don’t vote for change just for the sake of change, Vote for Jim Crowl, a proven leader who always will do what’s right for Steuben County.
Lyn Osborn
Angola
