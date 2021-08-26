Published photographs show why COVID-19 numbers are rising
To the editor:
Does anyone wonder why the COVID-19 rates are climbing out of control in Steuben County?
Take a look at the Steuben County Community Foundation group photo on Page A6 in last Saturday’s (8/21) paper. Out of approximately 40 people crammed together for the photo-op, there is one “Lone Ranger” in the back row wearing a mask. One!
The Rotary photos on A2 are not much better: No masks at all, but at least it appears there was an attempt to distance.
(I realize that masks and distancing alone will not end this COVID disaster; we also desperately need to get more people vaccinated.)
Whoever you are, Masked Man, thank you for doing your part in trying to keep us safe by following the CDC mask guidelines. It is obviously a lonely job. And apparently a losing battle.
Lyn Osborn
Angola
