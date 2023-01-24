To the editor:
After reading your Our View "Wish List for Our Next Rep” and Mike Marturello’s “Here’s What I am Saying About Jim Banks” I felt compelled to write. I have been disappointed in Banks’ “representation” of northeast Indiana and so I have a list of questions for my next federal representative.
1. Do you realize that your constituency consists of people who might disagree with you and yet still have the right to be represented? Will you work for the rights of ALL your constituents, not just the ones you think are worthy?
2. When I contact you via email or letter will you acknowledge my communication? And if you do, will you not reply with a diatribe about Nancy Pelosi? Last time I checked she doesn’t live in Indiana.
3. Will you focus on “pocketbook issues” that affect the people of your district? Not rage against CRT, science and public health, or denying the results of the 2020 election?
My biggest disappointment (frustration?) with Rep. Banks is that he only wants to listen to and represent those people who are in lockstep with his way of thinking. Anyone else is disregarded and demeaned. No person or party has a complete monopoly on information. Actually listening to other viewpoints provides the necessary perspective to make a wise decision that benefits all people.
I am quite aware that I live in a red state, and an even rubier red district. Yet I am still of citizen of this country and a resident of this district that deserves to be listened to by my elected officials. No matter what my views or opinions I still deserve to be strongly represented by my next federal representative.
Michelle Olson
Angola
