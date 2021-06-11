To the editor:
Thanks so very much Angola, Indiana!
Your collaborative team, made up I am sure of many with differences ranging from education, professions, varied personalities and talents, some home-grown and some new comers, all coming together over the past few months, working and bringing a shared vision to a crescendo fruition on Sunday, June 6, 2021.
From my first contact a few weeks ago with Colleen McNabb-Everage on Facebook, a telephone conversation with Sojourner Truth descendant Thomas Mcliechey which led to a telephone call to editor Mike Marturello, I journeyed from Washington State to Angola, along with two associate clergy women, the Rev. Dr. Helen Orme and the Rev. Dr. Linda M. Smith.
The three of us from the time we arrived on Saturday, June 5, until the time of our departure on June 7, chauffeured to the airport by Carolyn Powers and Lou Ann Homan, experienced a warmth and hospitality that cannot be matched.
Our thanks to the Downtown Angola Coalition and president Colleen McNabb-Everage, Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch, the Honorable Mayor Richard Hickman, Angola Rotarians, Trine University, Keira Amstutz, representing Indiana Humanities, and each and every funder, Michelle and Cory Cook, Carolyn Powers and Lou Ann Homan, and so many others for treating us to such wonderful and enlightening weekend.
Many thanks and appreciation to the week-long program participants including Novella Nimmo, James Haire, the sculptor, the Windgate at Wyndham and their staff, especially Christian, and all the people who gathered at the Public Square on Sunday, June 6, the Culmination. Not to mention being able to drape the historic and beautiful clergy stole around the torso of Sojourner Truth; a stole that has already traveled from coast-to-coast, north to south, gathering stories and signatures of clergy women.
The weeks and months of planning, the behind-the-scenes activities, and each day’s execution produced an impeccable week. My only regret is that we were unable to spend the entire week in Angola. However, I experienced enough of the town’s work, warmth and hospitality, to begin exploring the possibility of returning in 2022 with a cadre of women clergy to further study and write about certain aspects of the life and legacy of Sojourner Truth with each of us spending some time with her in the Town Square. What a wonderful and creative space to do scholarly work to share with the world.
Again, our sincere thanks to those we met, those we did not meet, and a hope and anticipation to meet others in 2022.
Rev. Dr. LaVerne C. Hall
Rev. Dr. Helen Orme
Rev. Dr. Linda M. Smith
Seattle
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.