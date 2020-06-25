Wearing masks is a proven deterrent to spreading illness
To the editor:
I can’t help but notice that in the past week, most group photos displayed in the newspaper show individuals in close proximity yet not wearing masks.
On Friday’s front page was a piece with the subheading “Governor, state health commissioner encourage mask use as virus continues.” The article tells us of a local poll of adults who were asked if they wear a mask in public and the majority replied they did not; many of your news photos confirm that. Anyone sitting in a parking lot could confirm that.
People in this area seem to believe COVID-19 is over. Publishing photos that make it appear as though it is over only perpetuates irresponsible behavior — and confuses small children. I understand some photos were taken pre-virus (they should be labeled as such) and many are of a single person (i.e. athletes) but I would hope that leaders — whether in government, business or our non-profit communities — would set a good example.
The one photo in Friday’s paper with people wearing masks was from a DACA celebration in D.C.; these young students are not only deserving of legal protection but are intelligent and considerate of each other. That consideration, wearing a mask when in a public area with close proximity to others, is easy to do and benefits all of us.
Read the articles. Wearing masks is a proven deterrent to spreading illness but it is most effective when the majority are doing so.
Hope Wilson
Angola
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.