As I watched news coverage unfold of the passing of Queen Elizabeth II this past week or so, I reflected on growing up in the United Kingdom and my albeit brief interaction with the Queen during the mid-1980s.
I had received the Queen’s Scout Award — U.K. Scouting’s highest award — and as such, was invited, along with other Queen’s Scout recipients, to attend the annual ceremony and parade at Windsor Castle, where the monarch would review the gathering of assembled Queen’s Scouts.
Prior to the actual event itself, participating Scouts attended a training session at a U.K. military base, where we were versed on marching techniques and protocol that would be expected of us while being in the vicinity of the monarch.
Our Scout uniforms had to be impeccable, with patches sewn on down to precise detail.
As part of the proceedings at Windsor, the Scouts would form in rows around the perimeter of the castle quadrangle and the Queen would review the assembled gathering.
Female Scouts were instructed on how to perform a discreet curtsy and male Scouts were shown how to make a gentle nod of the head as the Queen would pass by, and possibly stop briefly to chat.
Scouts each were allowed to take one guest with them inside the quadrangle, where guests could spectate from a short distance. I took my dad, who was a keen fan of the Queen, as I knew he would appreciate what we would experience.
As we marched into our quadrangle formation, I found myself in the front row of Scouts, which were several deep. It dawned on me that I would get a front-row view of the Queen and maybe even the opportunity to exchange pleasantries with her.
With eyes forward, I waited for the Queen to reach my spot in the line-up. As she did, she stopped and smiled, and I remembered to curtsy. She then chatted briefly, asking where I was from and about my Scouting activities. I concluded my comments to the Queen by addressing her as “ma’am.”
I have a photograph that my dad took from over the crowd that shows the Queen reviewing the Scouts, and have turned my house upside down trying to find it. I have come to the conclusion it probably is still in England at the home of my parents. They too have searched for it, but have not been able to locate it. I’m sure it will turn up some day when we are not expecting it!
For now, I will have to settle for reminiscences of my brief — but memorable — meeting with the Queen.
