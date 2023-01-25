ANGOLA — Watching how all the local schools were posting their closing for snow day announcements, I finally found one Russian stereotype about America that turned out to be true. They really earnestly do not allow their kids to go out to school when it was snowing in winter, I thought.
When I was a school kid, we used to walk to school, which was about a mile away from my house. As most of the people in Russia live not in personal houses or cottages, but in apartments, there were a lot of kids from one school who lived in several closely located apartment complexes.
My neighbor’s daughter, Anna Romanova, or Anya, as we called her, was also my classmate, and she lived in an apartment that was adjacent to ours, and our third friend, Svetlana Kovtun or Sveta, lived in an apartment complex across the street.
The three of us used to gather at Anya’s apartment as her parents had the largest five-bedroom apartment of all of us, and also because Anya was the one who was always 10 minutes late, and we had to wait for her almost every morning and then literally run to school.
On our way there we discussed a lot of fun stuff, like what if we could have been teleported to school, or if we could use giant pipes from her apartment and slide to school while sleeping or watching movies. We did not like those morning rush walks at all.
But the one thing we hated most was going to school in winter. Every winter morning when the temperatures were falling to about minus 25 Celsius or about minus 13 Fahrenheit, we would watch them in the hope that the next day they would climb further down to minus 30 Celsius or minus 22 Fahrenheit because at that temperature the district would cancel school.
To our disappointment, winter temperatures in the part of Russia where we lived often froze at minus 28 Celsius, which was still very cold, but which was not cold enough according to the district for the kids to stay home.
Those days, and there were about two weeks of that cold weather every winter, we would come to school with our cheeks rosy and the ends of our braids (as it was required for the girls to wear braids to school; ponytails and loose hair were forbidden) that popped out of our hats and coats literally covered in ice.
On those occasions we dreamed about distant America where kids for whatever reason were allowed to stay home when it was snowing in winter.
“What if we had that, too,” we sighed.
Where we took it from and how we learned about what the kids in America were allowed to do and what not, I don’t even know.
To our joy sometimes we still got the entire weeks off school because it was freezing outside. The grown-ups, who still had to walk to their offices, used to growl at us.
They would often say something like, you remember your grandfather, he and his siblings only had one pair of snowshoes, so they had to switch days when they could go to school, and through forests, and with wolves — that was how the kids back in the days used to be hungry for knowledge.
I heard it was very similar here with grown-ups in America reminding kids of how they had to walk to school barefoot back in the day, up hill both ways. What to say, people will be people wherever they live.
However, it is great to know that the only Russian stereotype about America that turned out to be true up until now is this one about snow. Mutual stereotyping at times really gets on my nerves as it literally prevents people from seeing the reality and real human beings behind it, and consequently communicate successfully.
Being an adult, I also realize that the reason why kids here get to stay home is most probably because public services here are not accustomed to dealing with snow quickly, and a lot of people do not use winter tires.
I can also share one stereotype about Russia that if you once go there, you will see is true — a lot of Russians tend to be fatalistic, and thus do not try to take actions to prevent some things from happening or to escape them.
We call it rely on avos, — fate or luck. For that reason, even though it is kind of a well-known fact in Russia that we do have cold winters and lots of snow, when winter comes, it catches our public services by surprise every single year.
For us kids, it meant that on our way back from school in the same cold weather as it was in the morning, we would play in snow, throw it under each other’s coats, make angels, lick icicles, and even buy ice cream because when going back home from school, we loved snow.
