It does not have to be Thanksgiving for one to be grateful. Anyone can start a resolution at any time, not just on the first day of a new year. Funny jokester only on April first? Kind and peaceful for one month and Scrooge for the other 11? So just like every day is Earth Day; every day can be Arbor Day, too.
Indiana celebrates Arbor Day on the last Friday of April. I start early. I party like it’s 1999 or 1872, the year Arbor Day was founded.
Our dad said, “It is a poor farmer that grows old along with his orchard.” Before he passed, he listed the new trees that he wanted planted. Family gathered at our century farm in Franklin Township, Ohio. Franklin Township is the oldest township in the Western Reserve that was once part of Connecticut. One nephew came from Colorado, but he did not win the “who-traveled-the-farthest-to-get-there” award. That went to his brother who lives in Switzerland. When the dust settled, 95 new saplings were tucked into the sandy loamy soil on the rolling hills. The varieties were gala, honey crisp, crimson crisp and pink lady. Apparently, the "Grease" girl gang that taught Sandy to smoke cigarettes has an apple named for them. I am already looking forward to next year when 150 trees of different varieties will be added.
Set the bar low; one will not be disappointed. Years ago, my wife dragged me to a concert at Howe Military. I was not expecting much. Then the Grassroots belted out "Sooner or Later" and "Midnight Confession." Cadets jumped out of their seats and danced in the aisles.
So, when I went to the Selman Timber Frame last weekend at Commons Park, I was not expecting much. Last year when the pandemic was soaring, attendance at the free tree give-away was low and this year it was raining. A steady drizzle fell as a steady stream of tree-hugging customers stopped by. The day started out with 300 trees: oak, tulip and cedar. Maybe it was not handing out food or due to giving a vaccine, but it sure was a great feeling to see families walking off with their trees or the suet bird feeders that they built. Just three trees remained and even these went home with the volunteers.
The following day was a combination of workday and meeting of the McClue Nature Reserve Board of Directors. Eight trees that had dropped down over the trails were cleared. The results of a program of removal of invasive species were noted. Younger trees now were not choked off and are getting more sunlight.
I do have a nonnative tree species growing in my yard. It was however the most widespread tree of its type in the northern hemisphere. But that is only if you count the Tertiary Period. The Dawn Redwood was considered extinct for 20 million years. It was rediscovered in 1944 by a Chinese forester. A few years back I purchased a Dawn Redwood at Schedel Arboretum and Gardens. It resembles Charlie Brown’s Christmas tree, and the deer love it, yet it continues to thrive.
Besides this fossil tree in our yard there are two dogwoods, three redbuds and one service berry tree. They were planted by students. The trees are blooming. Wrens will build nests in the birdhouses hanging from their limbs. The youngest tree had grown enough this past year that Christmas lights could be hung on the branches. The trees were planted on Arbor Day. They are there long after the students firmed the soil around the trunks. They are there every day because every day is Arbor Day.
Paul Beckwith is a retired Angola Middle School science teacher. He also serves as a member of the Angola Tree Board.
