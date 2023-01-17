Over the past decade, communities across the country have witnessed countless physical and political attacks on the brave men and women of law enforcement.
In the summer of 2020, America watched as politicians sought to eliminate and reduce funding for police under the banner of the misguided defund the police movement. If you think it can’t happen, it can. In a number of cities, it already has.
We have also witnessed the rise of the rogue, liberal prosecutor. Often funded by George Soros or other extremists, once elected, these prosecutors refuse to prosecute crimes. They pursue plea deals that undercut the work of law enforcement. And they take it upon themselves to decide which laws will be enforced and which laws they will simply ignore.
The result, unsurprisingly, is increased criminal activity.
Historically, the absence of order destroyed communities and eliminated human rights and economic freedom. In America, a system was established where everyone is accountable to the law. While at times imperfect, our justice system has proven to be the best in the world and led to unprecedented safety, security and opportunity.
Police need a leader of this state who will always have their back. Indiana needs a strong governor who will never bend to these extremists. My administration will do just that.
Perhaps most concerning, the action that threatens to undermine all policing and all police officers, is the national effort to eliminate legal protections for police, subjecting officers to exorbitant lawsuits for doing their jobs.
In addition to physical and political attacks on law enforcement, law enforcement officers face the reversal of generations of settled law, enabling anti-police extremists to use the courts to attack them financially.
Legislation to end qualified immunity for police officers in the United States House of Representatives received 230 co-sponsors.
In June 2020, Colorado essentially ended qualified immunity protections for law enforcement officials, allowing them to be sued and held personally liable for actions taken in the line of duty. The result, according to a study conducted with the Colorado Association of Chiefs of Police and County Sheriffs of Colorado, is that “most law enforcement agencies face officer shortages and believe the new law is attributed to at least some of those officer departures.”
Make no mistake, efforts to end qualified immunity are increasing and are part of a nationwide anti-police effort.
Sadly, this coordinated, national movement has made its way to Indiana. Indiana belongs to all Hoosiers and it must remain a place where the rule of law is respected and residents and visitors alike feel safe. People thrive in safe environments. Each of our communities must remain safe, clean, and law abiding. To do this we must enforce the law and properly prosecute those who choose to violate the law.
Attacks on our public safety officials make Hoosiers less safe and reduce economic opportunities in our communities. As a result, our entire state suffers. That is why I will always stand up for the rule of law and those who enforce it. It is one thing for us to ask officers to risk their lives while discharging their duties. Asking them to do so while risking their lives, their homes, and even their personal assets is far too much.
Instead of exposing our officers to lawsuits, we will work to recruit and retain police officers by providing the necessary funding and other resources that enable law enforcement to help keep our communities safe while having the best training in the country. And we will increase resources to enable robust prosecution, especially within our capital city, to ensure that criminals are held accountable, not emboldened.
Indiana families, and the brave men and women who keep us safe, deserve nothing less.
