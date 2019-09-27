When a couple becomes pregnant these days in northeast Indiana, the first question they are asked, following the traditional congratulations, is, have you lined up child care?
That’s because to varying degrees, there’s a lack of child care and early learning opportunities across the 3rd Congressional District, just to put it in a neat geographic package.
This lack of child care, and in particular quality child care, is something you hear about anecdotally, but there’s much data to back this assertion.
Each year the Indiana Early Learning Advisory Committee compiles a report that profiles every county in the state. It covers the need for child care and a wide variety statistical analysis of outcomes related to early learning.
Some of the data is startling, unless, of course, you are a parent or family that needs child care and either can’t find it or can’t afford it. Here are a few statistics from the 2018 profiles on each of the four counties in our corner of northeast Indiana:
• DeKalb County, which arguably has been out front in early childhood learning in our area in recent years, has 3,241 children ages 0-5. Of that, 2,040 young children are in need of care. DeKalb County has 25 known child care centers.
• LaGrange County has 4,263 children ages 0-5, the greatest population in this age group in the four-county area, most likely due to the county’s large Amish population. Even so, LaGrange has the least number of children in need of care — 953 — again most likely due to the Amish population and the in-home care the children receive. There are only 10 child care facilities in the county, though Lakeland Schools has started a preschool program just this fall, taking up space in shuttered elementary schools.
• Noble County has 3,680 children 5 and under and 2,317 children in need of care. Noble County also has the most child care centers in the four-county area at 28. Currently, East Noble School Corp. is exploring a plan to expand its preschool offering in a children’s museum-style of early learning center.
• Steuben County has 2,235 children ages 0-5 with 1,582 children in need of care. Based on percentages, Steuben County had the most children, 39%, in high-quality child care programs in the four-county area, though DeKalb (six) and Noble (five) counties have more programs that qualify as high quality. Steuben has three and LaGrange two.
This data is obviously out of date, particularly when you consider the program additions currently being made in DeKalb and LaGrange counties. And the recent announced closing of a quality program in Steuben County.
The closing of the Fairview Missionary Church Child Care in Angola is going to remove approximately 20 percent of the child care capacity in the county, which includes all programs, including stand-alone day cares, ministry day care and in home day cares.
Steuben County officials are currently scrambling to come up with a solution, which won’t happen over night. Some of the players include the city of Angola, YMCA of Steuben County, Cameron Memorial Community Hospital, Steuben County Community Foundation, Steuben County Economic Development Corp. and members of private industry. The Steuben County Literacy Coalition, which had been working on developing a high-quality preschool but later dropped the plan, is also hoping to come to the table to be part of this education initiative.
Steuben County’s situation, perhaps, serves as a beacon illuminating a greater problem in our region. We just do not have enough child care and early learning opportunities. This, in turn, based on state data, could result in more children who have less success later in life than their peers who are able to take advantage of early learning programs. From an economic development standpoint, companies do not want to locate in communities that do not have child care options for their employees.
Steuben County is being forced to quickly examine its problem that’s a shared problem in the region.
Steuben County needs to find a solution now, yet this illustrates that each of our counties needs to have an organization in place that continues to push for progress for early learning. The need for child care is never going to go away.
If we want to invest in our future, which is something we always hear from our community leaders, then we need to step up to the plate and invest in our children and their early learning and child care opportunities, not just traditional K-12 education.
