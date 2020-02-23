Before police, firefighters or paramedics ever show up to an emergency, dispatchers are the first ones on the scene, so to speak.
Unfortunately, the job of dispatcher has been one that has been frequently understaffed, underpaid and underappreciated in relation to other emergency jobs.
Rep. Dave Abbott, R-Rome City, is seeking to change the mindset about the men and women fielding phone calls at the local dispatch center with a bill that seems almost certain to be signed into law.
Abbott’s House Bill 1198 has already cruised through both sides of the Statehouse, getting unanimous approval in the House on Jan. 28 and also breezing through the Senate with no amendments and another unanimous vote of approval this past Monday.
What does Abbott’s bill seek to do?
It simply defines the term “Indiana first responder” to include law enforcement officers; firefighters, including volunteer firefighters; corrections officers; public safety telecommunicators; providers of emergency medical services; providers of emergency management services; and any other individuals whose duties in serving a public safety agency include rapid emergency response.
That’s it. There’s no tangible effect to Abbott’s bill — it doesn’t change anything about how these groups operate or how state or local agencies handle them — which is maybe part of the reason why it gained unanimous support down in Indianapolis.
But Abbott’s goal was simply to set the standard in hopes of starting the conversation ahead of next year’s budget deliberations.
Before this year’s session started, Abbott noted that Indiana State Police dispatchers, for example, are generally paid thousands less than county or city dispatchers. And that’s saying something, considering that dispatchers in the four-county area start out with salaries in the $30,000-$40,000 range.
Ask any 911 director in the region about the effort to find and keep dispatchers and they’ll probably talk your ear off about their struggles. It’s a 24/7 job, the same as police, firefighters and EMS with plenty of long hours and high stress.
Dispatchers also handle mundane calls for traffic accidents, thefts or complaints on barking dogs, suspicious vehicles or rowdy teenagers. On top of that, they no doubt handle plenty of “shouldn’t-have-called-911-for-this” calls that have to test the limits of their patience.
While Abbott’s efforts don’t guarantee dispatchers will suddenly be as well-paid as police or firefighters, it gives them some codified firepower to make a better case to state and local leaders who control the pocketbooks to put their appreciation in the form of dollars and cents.
Abbott, who had decades of experience in local government before becoming a state rep, is intimately familiar with these kind of issues. With a listen-first mindset and a thoughtful approach to his work, Abbott has always proven himself to be more concerned with making deliberative decisions than making headlines.
Taking simple steps, making improvements bit by bit instead of trying to flip over the entire state in one shot, that’s good legislating.
We encourage Gov. Eric Holcomb to sign Abbott’s bill into law. And then, next year, as lawmakers get ready to work on the budget, we encourage House leaders to give Abbott their ears and hear him out about our state dispatchers.
Because without dispatchers first responding to that phone call and then calling the cavalry, the other first responders don’t make the scene.
