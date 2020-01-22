About a month ago, our editorial board penned an Our View asking police departments to better abide by 24-hour reporting requirements in the case of police-action shootings.
After two incidents in two years where there were long delays in identifying officers and/or shooters, this was a public access issue that we wanted to bring to the public consciousness.
After posting our editorial to the KPC News Facebook page, what we found was that a great majority of people disagreed.
Many debated that police should have as much time as needed to complete a full investigation before releasing any information. Some felt like we were disrespecting police or “throwing them under the bus” in favor of suspects.
A few people offered support of our message. “Transparency is ALWAYS the best policy” one commenter wrote.
But one person wrote something that we believe touches an important point.
“As long as we know our neighborhoods, streets, schools, families are kept safe from all and upcoming danger, not sure why it matters names of any people involved! Important details does not include names in my eyes.”
We would certainly disagree. Why? It’s, in part, because in many cases, the public knows a lot, oftentimes more than we as individual reporters know.
Residents know the officers who patrol their streets and interact with them, for good or bad. People know their neighbors and are oftentimes familiar with the people who end up on the wrong side of the law.
In the hours and days after an incident, any incident, people in the community often help fill in the blanks and provide information about their experiences that help tell the wider story.
We see and hear those things. They give us leads, questions to ask, avenues to investigate. Without one of the most basic pieces of information — Who was involved? — we can’t adequately get started.
Are you safe? We can answer that question better when provided as much information as possible.
In the grand scheme of things, we can wait. We have waited. As journalists, we don’t run a story until we have information that we can verify is accurate and truthful.
For example, we had heard the name of the suspect in the Garrett shooting within about a day after it occurred. But we didn’t name him in print until his court day some two months later, because we could never confirm it with authorities.
As it turned out, that Garrett incident hadn’t been the suspect’s first altercation with police with a deadly weapon. That’s information we would have liked to give our readers a lot sooner than 60-some days after the fact. But we couldn’t, because the departments didn’t disclose it.
In the end, it’s a matter of policy, not policing.
We maintain good relationships with officers and administrators. We help police by publicizing safety hazards, scams, missing persons and suspects being tracked. They talk to us about big arrests, new initiatives and community problems they are constantly working to address.
There are some thing they can’t tell us. We know and respect those boundaries. But there are other things they must tell us in accordance with state law and it’s our duty to hold them to those requirements.
We’re blessed in northeast Indiana with dozens of officers who keep our neighborhoods safe and do a good job of it. In a profession where it’s becoming more and more difficult to find people willing to put themselves in harm’s way for the public safety, we greatly appreciate the work they do.
But most people should be familiar enough with national stories that show us police officers are human, and in being human, they aren’t infallible. Sometimes there are bad apples. Sometimes they make mistakes. Sometimes, they take actions that are justified, but that still raise questions in the community about their procedure.
In our role as a public watchdog, one of the jobs of a newspaper is to hold all government officials — from the mayor’s office to the police department to the councils and commissions that spend your tax dollars — accountable to the public trust we all put in them.
As Indiana’s Public Access Counselor Luke Britt stated in his adjoining guest column today: “... it is clear to many that police are given such a serious and awesome task to protect us, that checks and balances are critical to maintain responsible policing.”
Public access laws allow not just the newspaper, but any citizen, to review information about the work police are doing. It allows us to make sure they are executing their duties properly.
We almost always find that they do. It’s because we have great police here in northeast Indiana.
Having the paper trail and access to it ensures that we don’t just have to take their word for it, but that we can all verify it for ourselves.
OUR VIEW is written on a rotating basis by Dave Kurtz, Grace Housholder, Michael Marturello and Steve Garbacz. Publisher Terry Housholder is also a member of the editorial board. We welcome readers’ comments.
