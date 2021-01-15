This past year brought to Angola protest events like possibly no other year prior.
Many times we have seen people siding with Black Lives Matter out on the Public Square and the Mound. Those were followed by people supporting Blue Lives Matter and perhaps more specifically, President Donald Trump.
You have all made your point. It’s time for it to end.
There were times late last summer and through the fall when the protests took turns in what had the potential to evolve past peaceful assembly. There were people armed with long guns on the Mound for no apparent reason other than to intimidate.
These were the Blue Lives people, the ones who supposedly stand for law and order. These actions were so intimidating that the Black Lives people left Angola for a time and protested in Fremont, if for no other reason than to shove it in the face of one of the Blue Lives organizers, who lives in Fremont. The Black Lives people later moved their protests off of the Public Square and to the lawn of Monument Plaza, also Angola-owned property, so they could stay out of potential harm’s way, they say; they didn’t know if the Blue Lives people might become trigger happy.
After one particular protest last fall when there apparently were numerous armed individuals on the Mound, this newspaper took many phone calls from out-of-town visitors wanting to know what happened to Angola.
These callers always thought Angola was friendly and welcoming, yet now there are flag-waving people circling the Mound, bearing arms. What was this all about? Some said they don’t feel safe with armed individuals dressed in paramilitary garb out on the Mound.
Plain and simple, it is intimidating and now serves a reminder of the hate that was on full display in our nation’s Capitol on Jan. 6.
After the events of last week, we need to stand down in America — and in Angola. This needs to end.
We would like to remind our elected Angola officials of what used to be and would hope that what once was a policy in Angola — at least for one day — would be remembered and enforced moving forward. In fact, it should be put in ordinance form, passed by the Common Council and put in the city’s law books.
In conjunction with the national Tea Party movement in the United States, several protests were held across the country on Tax Day, April 15, 2009. This included Angola. After a short time out on the Mound, these protesters were removed by Angola Police. They were told that the Mound is sacred ground. This is where the community commemorates the end of the Civil War and honors the 1,278 brave men from Steuben County who served.
That should be no different today. We don’t care what the cause. The Mound is not the place for protest; it is sacred ground. In addition, due to the traffic, it’s not a safe place on which to congregate.
There are many in the community who believe the Mound is not even a place where people should gather to watch the Fourth of July parade. We would assume these folks do not like people being out there shouting their messages at motorists or angrily yelling at opposing protesters, no matter what their message.
Angola’s elected officials need to take a stand. We need to protect the Mound and the Steuben County Soldiers’ Monument. (The Mound is owned by Angola and therefore its jurisdiction and the Monument is owned by Steuben County.)
Protest if you like, just don’t do it on the Mound. This is where we celebrate peace. It is sacred ground and there should be a law on the city’s books that protects this special place that’s a tribute to our history, to peace.
MIKE MARTURELLO is editor of the Herald Republican. He can be reached at mmarturello@kpcmedia.com
