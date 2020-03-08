Since the Bill of Rights was ratified, Americans have had and still have a right to bear arms.
Efforts taking root across the nation in the wake of a Democratic-majority legislature in Virginia, however, might make you think that right is suddenly going to disappear.
As the Supreme Court has stated, including in the words of conservative Justice Antonin Scalia, that right is not absolute. Still, some gun rights supporters view certain types of proposed control or check-and-balance measures being debated nationally as too far over the line.
As such, local groups have mobilized to push their leaders to declare their communities as “Second Amendment sanctuaries.”
Basically, the goal here is for local government, such as the county commissioners, to declare that officials will refuse to enforce any measures on firearms that they believe are unconstitutional.
A Noble County group is proposing such a sanctuary declaration, while we’ve heard a Steuben County group is also moving toward a similar effort.
While we aren’t surprised the movement has taken root here in northeast Indiana, we urge our local officials to use caution as they proceed. As was evident when the Noble County Commissioners first heard a pitch last month, the process isn’t as simple as signing onto a piece of paper brought forward by a 2A group.
Legally, the effectiveness of these types of ordinances is questionable at best. As we’ve seen before in issues of slavery, integration of public schools and other issues, nullification efforts — smaller governments trying to declare that laws passed by government units over them are null and void — don’t pass muster in front of the Supreme Court.
Likewise, while police officers and sheriff’s deputies and other law enforcement are empowered to enforce the law, interpreting the U.S. Constitution is not in their job description or their power. That is a duty of the federal courts and, if it requires it, ultimately at the hands of the U.S. Supreme Court to give the final say.
Northeast Indiana is a conservative region. Indiana is a conservative state. Our leaders in our counties, cities and towns as well as in Indianapolis are generally friends of the Second Amendment. The threat here in Indiana of oppressive gun control is low.
What is perhaps more of a threat is opening counties and residents to liability if they pass gun sanctuary measures that ultimately end up being challenged in courts, therefore racking up legal fees.
If county boards would like to show support for the Second Amendment, we advise they do so cautiously by crafting ordinances with input from legal counsel or consider supportive resolutions or proclamations as an alternative.
Local governments lack the power to nullify state and federal laws passed above them.
Local leaders should therefore tread cautiously defending against a currently small threat to gun rights so that they don’t introduce a greater threat to costly litigation.
