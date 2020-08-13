There came a surprise Tuesday during a joint session of the Steuben County Council and the Board of Commissioners.
It was revealed the judges in the county, Steuben Circuit Court Judge Allen Wheat and Superior Court Judge William Fee, preferred a new, stand-alone judicial center over an addition to the current, historic Steuben County Courthouse.
Perhaps they were the two no votes when a straw poll was taken in March 2019 to adopt a plan to go with the addition that would cover the Steuben County Courthouse greenspace. That secret vote was decided 7-2. Had we been allowed to vote, it would have been 7-3.
If the judges were against the plan nearly a year and a half ago, they should have said something then and in subsequent meetings about it.
And we apologize for not being vocal about the plan either. We don’t like the idea; didn’t then and don’t now.
The plan to put the courthouse addition in the courtyard is a decision of convenience, an easy way out. County officials point the finger of blame on the city of Angola because their first choice was to close off Gale Street and create a new facility to the south of the current courthouse. The city didn’t want to close Gale Street, even though a few years earlier the city closed four blocks of Gale Street from Washington Street to John Street to accommodate construction of the new Cameron Memorial Community Hospital and the Cameron Medical Office Building.
The judges would like to see a new judicial center on the parking lot areas to the east of the old Steuben County Jail. This would put the facility between the existing courthouse and the Steuben County Jail and Steuben County Courthouse Annex. This would put the sheriff’s department, jail, prosecutor’s office and probation department in closer proximity to the courts. Jail officials would have less distance to transport detainees for court hearings than they do now; it would also be less of a distance to a courthouse addition.
There are a few other reasons why the addition should not be pursued:
• An addition to the courthouse, no matter how hard the designers try, would detract from the historic Steuben County Courthouse. The current facility is a scaled-down version of the historic Faneuil Hall in Boston. Those who have visited the original can tell you it does not have an addition bisecting it on either end.
• Adding on in the courtyard would remove a prime piece of greenspace in the middle of the downtown. This space is used by many in the community. There have been festivals in this space. People have been married there. Some find it a place of quiet and an outdoor dining area for lunch. There have even been peaceful demonstrations and religious services on the grounds. Once you lose greenspace, you never get it back.
• The addition would forever change the visual makeup of downtown Angola. Some say the 1937 addition to the Steuben County Courthouse was a mistake, from a historical perspective. For those who have lived with it all of their lives or all of their time living in Steuben County, they’re used to it. An addition, from viewed from the Public Square, would look like it’s an afterthought. It would not be aesthetically pleasing to the eye.
• If the courtyard is the space of choice, it would also be one without an eye to the future. Because of the current mood to not close streets, the courtyard space would allow for little if no future growth. And there will be more needs in the future. This was obvious when the original frame structure was abandoned in 1867 for the current facility that opened in 1868 and 1937 when space was added to the south and 1981 when the Circuit Court was divided into two floors and in the mid-1980s when the Steuben County Courthouse Annex was built and in 1992 when numerous county offices were moved to the Steuben Community Center.
• There’s the obvious dissent from the judges. Some say who cares what the judges think, but in all honestly, who better to know the needs of the judiciary than judges?
• We’re currently led by a lame duck Board of Commissioners. In January, this board of three will have two new members and obviously a new president. Perhaps the new board should have the final say.
Commissioner Jim Crowl is fond of saying we’ve kicked this can down the road too long. With all due respect, this is probably a good time to get that can back out and give it the boot instead of rushing to build something that might not be practical and the community might not be proud of.
The way we see it, this is a mistake waiting to be built to the tune of $12 million in taxpayer money.
