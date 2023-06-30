This past Thursday afternoon, when the death of yet another Indiana State Police trooper was fresh on our minds, a trooper in northeast Indiana was observed getting out of his vehicle to approach a motorist who no doubt had been traveling too fast on a federal highway.
As the trooper made his way to the pickup truck, which had pulled off to the side of the road, no doubt dreading what was about to come, we could see a semi tractor-trailer rig fast approaching in the same lane where the trooper was slightly in the road as he prepared to tell the driver he or she was traveling greater than the posted 40 mph speed limit.
With a deep breath, we saw that the semi driver pulled over far enough to allow the trooper to walk safely to the pickup and make his way to the passenger side to deliver whatever news he was about to share.
It was a scary sight and a scenario that plays out every day in not only northeast Indiana, but all across the country, whereever they drive motor vehicles and in places where people are known to speed. Officers tend to set up in these areas because they want to slow traffic. These certain speed zones are designated for particular reasons, like residential areas, such as the one where the above situation played out.
Twice this year we have lost state troopers, not the ones who were patrolling the roads to make sure people drive at safe speeds or sober, but in situations where suspects in other crimes, such as the pursuits that claimed two lives, were trying to be brought to justice.
On Wednesday, Trooper Aaron Smith attempted to de-escalate a vehicle pursuit by deploying stop sticks near Pendleton on Interstate 70. Smith was struck by the suspect vehicle and critically injured. Emergency medical care was rendered at the scene, and he was rushed to Eskenazi Hospital in Indianapolis, where he succumbed to his injuries.
The 33-year-old, five-year veteran officer leaves behind a wife, who was devastated by the news.
The two teens from Missouri who were involved in the chase are facing charges, including one who is facing murder.
Earlier this year we lost one of our own from northeast Indiana to a very similar incident.
On March 3, Master Trooper James Bailey of Auburn died when he was struck by a suspect vehicle while he tried to deploy stop sticks on Interstate 69 south of Auburn.
“There are no words to express the gratitude we feel for the incredible generosity shown to our family during the most challenging time of our lives. We have been lifted by the prayers, read all the messages, and have been moved by your immeasurable support,” said a letter of thanks from Amy Bailey and the children of Amy and James, Joseph and Sophia.
It shouldn’t have to be this way. Smith and Bailey were trying to deescalate situations that could have endangered the lives of others but instead ended up costing their own.
Officers head out to their shifts every day not knowing if it will be their last. If they did, they probably wouldn’t be police. They do their job to serve the public, to make all of our lives safer, better.
Obviously we cannot tell everyone to not get involved in vehicle pursuits with police. This is a no brainer.
But we can remind people to please yield when they see officers out on the road doing their job, whether it be to render assistance or deliver a dreaded traffic citation.
Remember to pull over or slow down when you approach an officer doing his or her work. It’s the law, one that came about, sadly, after the death of another Indiana State Police trooper, David Deuter, Angola, who was killed as he made a traffic stop on the Indiana Toll Road 25 years ago this July 16.
OUR VIEW is written on a rotating basis by Jeff Jones, Michael Marturello and Steve Garbacz. We welcome readers’ comments.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.