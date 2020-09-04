Across northeast Indiana we are seeing the blossoming of murals that are part of the Make It Your Own Mural Fest, an 11-county effort.
The creations are unique to each community with a goal of capturing the essence of each county.
We expect the project will add to the vibrancy of northeast Indiana. Some of our communities, such as Garrett and Angola, don’t have any murals.
In an essay about the project, John Sampson, president and CEO of the sponsoring agency Northeast Indiana Regional Partnership, wrote, “With the Make It Your Own Mural Fest, we are writing a story about this unique, one of a kind place that we have become, together as a region. Murals are an investment in touching up our image. The experience brings us closer together as a region and a people committed to investing in the future of our communities. All together the mural fest is a statement about us, our quality of life and our commitment to the future talent needs of today’s employers.”
An “investment in touching up our image?” Perhaps that’s the view from Fort Wayne.
In Auburn, for nearly two decades, there have been annual downtown art projects, including some major installations that would make large cities envious. Angola has started a sculpture project, now in its second year, adding four unique, juried selections to the Public Square for a year-long visit. One of the first sculptures, a popular heart, has been purchased for a permanent installation at the YMCA of Steuben County.
Our communities value public art, what it brings to our communities and what it says about our communities. Quality of place? We get it.
LaGrange County is known for its murals, and in the sea of talent nationwide that has been chosen to create the 11 murals in 11 counties, Waterloo artist Amy Buchs has been selected to create a mural in downtown LaGrange.
“LaGrange County is big on murals,” Buchs said for a story published last week. “We have the barn quilts that go way back. We also have the Shipshewana Walldog murals and the Howe murals. LaGrange presently has a historical mural on a wall south of the courthouse, so this one will be north of the courthouse, and have a different, younger vibe about it. It will be a great selfie location, which is popular with tourists today.”
Ah, tourists. We have long known that our lakes in northeast Indiana attract thousands of tourists annually. In Steuben County this summer, you would barely know we were in the throes of a worldwide pandemic by looking at the lakes, the grocery stores, the restaurants, the liquor stores and so on.
Some tourism directors question whether the murals will attract visitors. Perhaps day visitors — not the ones who provide heads in hotel beds that fund tourism bureaus — will stop for a look on their way through the communities. Perhaps they will grab a bite to eat.
But will they select northeast Indiana as their home? Will they consider northeast Indiana as the place to work and start a family? Will this truly help us compete for global talent?
We don’t know, but, yes, the murals can increase local appreciation for art and history.
We hope everyone enjoys the new murals as they spring up in our 11 counties in the coming days. And if they are as transformative as advertised, all the better.
OUR VIEW is written on a rotating basis by Dave Kurtz, Grace Housholder, Michael Marturello and Steve Garbacz. Publisher Terry Housholder is also a member of the editorial board.
We welcome readers’ comments.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.