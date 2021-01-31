We urge readers to reach out today to the senators across the state who are backing legislation that would drastically impact our highly important wetland resources.
Monday the full Senate will be ready to take up a bill that would strip state protections for wetlands, leaving only what’s left in current federal law being brought back to life by the President Biden administration.
The senators who apparently haven’t learned much about basic environmental biology need to hear from the people. Here’s the simple message we need to share:
Wetlands are like nature’s filter. They help purify water, recharge groundwater aquifers and reduce flooding. They help slow the flow of water downstream to lakes and filter out impurities. They also provide habitat for numerous species of flora and fauna. We can’t remove their protection from the state.
“We have studied the wetlands in our basin extensively and know that those currently protected by our State Wetland Regulations are critical for flood mitigation and water quality. Our tributaries with the most wetland loss suffer from more flooding and water quality problems than other parts of our basin. We cannot afford any further wetland loss,” said Matt Meersman, executive director of the St. Joseph River Basin Commission, which covers counties in northern Indiana and southern Michigan.
Our Sen. Sue Glick, R-LaGrange, understands the importance of wetlands. She is against Senate Bill 389 and has been working hard against this legislation. She is chair of the Natural Resources Committee in the Senate, and we have come to know Glick as a strong advocate for the environment.
Here are the people who apparently do not understand: the authors of the bill, Sens. Chris Garten, Mark Messmer and Linda Rogers; and the co-authors, Sens. Scott Baldwin, Andy Zay, Jack Sandlin, Blake Doriot, Mike Gaskill, Rick Niemeyer, Liz Brown, Aaron Freeman, Eric Koch, Erin Houchin, Justin Busch, John Crane, James Buck and Chip Perfect.
We urge readers to flood the inboxes of these legislators today because the legislation comes up for a vote before the full Senate on Monday. The bill passed out of committee on an 8-3 party line vote last Monday. An attempt to slow the bill by making it a summer study topic was blocked on a 29-19 vote later last week.
“This is the most dangerous piece of environmental deregulation we have seen in decades — it completely removes protection from isolated wetlands: an estimated 80% to 90% of Indiana’s remaining wetlands totaling 700,000-plus acres. These impacts cannot easily be undone and will have far reaching consequences to water quality, flood control and habitat,” said information from the White River Alliance, a central Indiana water quality group.
One of the main reasons for removal of state regulation is to make it easier for developers with construction projects to not have to deal with red tape involved with working around wetlands. Those of us who are familiar with hydric soils know that they are not ideal, usually, for growing crops and are very unsuitable for building on. Common sense should tell us that these areas should be avoided.
In Steuben County, for the past three decades the Drainage Board has constructed new wetlands for the benefits they offer the community’s waterways, particularly the lakes.
Fourth graders from at least three of the four northeastern-most counties are taught in a special program the value of wetlands. Perhaps this program should be put on for our lawmakers in Indianapolis.
Until that happens, get on your computer and go to in.gov and find the email addresses of the senators listed above. Tell them how you feel about S.B. 389. If you don’t do email, call their phone numbers in Indianapolis and leave them a message.
Senate Bill 389 should never have made it out of committee and certainly doesn’t deserve to become law.
OUR VIEW is written on a rotating basis by Dave Kurtz, Grace Housholder, Michael Marturello and Steve Garbacz. Publisher Terry Housholder is also a member of the editorial board. We welcome readers’ comments.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.