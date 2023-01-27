There probably isn’t a single school district in northeast Indiana that doesn’t have a unique story to tell when it comes to filling teaching vacancies or absences with substitute teachers.
As our LaGrange County Bureau Chief Patrick Redmond’s reporting shows, schools are having to get creative when it comes to providing quality teachers for the children of our community.
There have been a number of schools that have employed retired teachers as substitutes. They are using college students.
At one elementary school in our region, there have been retired teachers who have filled in for extended periods of time until new teachers, fresh out of institutions of higher learning such as Trine University and Purdue University Fort Wayne, could be employed mid-year after their graduations.
Schools are literally lining up to hire teachers, and we are often blessed with local people returning home to teach, because they love in and love where they were educated.
In addition, school districts are working with college graduates who have degrees in subjects that are not education but have the skills to teach. The schools work with these individuals on getting emergency licenses and then work toward getting a formal, teaching license.
Again, it is a love for children and education that bring these people to the table to fill these roles.
But substitutes are becoming a more important part of the mix. There are many schools that employ full-time substitutes, teachers who are on the grounds daily, ready to fill in at the drop of a hat.
“At each one of our buildings, we have a small group of people who really enjoy going into that building to substitute teach. And we depend on those people, coming back, again and again, to keep education going,” said Westview Superintendent Randy Miller. “Some are retired teachers, others are retired from another profession, and some are stay-at-home moms who just want to work two or three days of work. But we love those people. They’re so important because they know how our building works. Our kids get to know them because they see them often and they form relationships with these teachers as well.”
There are even businesses that place substitutes in some schools in northern Indiana, taking the burden off of the school district and its personnel.
In his reporting, Redmond found a great example of a super-sub. That’s Kathy Hagen, who went right into substituting after she retired from the West Noble School corporation.
Hagen, like many educators and substitutes, do their work for the love of the children. And after a career of teaching, she knows how important it is to have reliable substitutes.
“Just like everyone else, teachers get sick, and things happen,” Hagen said. “I don’t have to do this, I’m retired. But I spent 31 years in education at West Noble, and I love kids. And so I knew when I retired, I’d start looking at subbing.”
We’re happy that Hagen and the so many other substitutes have chosen this line of work.
OUR VIEW is written on a rotating basis by Jeff Jones, Michael Marturello and Steve Garbacz. We welcome readers’ comments.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.