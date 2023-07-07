Starting this fall, Indiana families with children in public schools will see a financial burden lifted.
That’s because a new Indiana law requires all public schools to stop charging families for textbooks and other certain curricular material, including the use of iPads and Chromebooks (something many school districts in northeast Indiana already provide free of charge).
For students who received free or reduced price lunches, they didn’t pay for books. Now it applies to everyone.
This is going to be a significant savings for many families, especially those with multiple children in school. It has been reported that the average cost of textbooks and materials for children in elementary through middle school is $162 apiece annually.
For a family sending three children to school in these grades, the average total cost would be just less than $500. It grows costlier for high school students.
Add that sum to the amount of money parents spend on school clothing and other back-to-school necessities, and the bill starts growing greatly. Then there’s the annual supplies lists each class provides for each student. Because schools don’t pay for such things as glue sticks, pencils and facial tissue — yes, personal hygiene products — parents are expected to pony up. And because not all families are able to pay for these supplies, it is asked that multiple items are purchased by parents in order to cover for the less fortunate. (That’s another topic for another day.)
But now, thanks to the work of the majority of our 150 friends and neighbors we send to represent us in Indianapolis, Indiana has taken yet another step to catch up with the rest of the nation.
Until this fall, Indiana was only one of a few remaining states in the U.S. that allowed its schools to charge for textbooks and other educational materials.
The change, which until recently flew under the radar of us in the media, was a proposal pushed by Gov. Eric Holcomb.
The law provides a total pot of $160 million from which all schools will draw money. It has yet to be determined if there will be a per-student amount for each school, what levels they might end up at based on grades, and so on. We would be surprised if this enough money; schools most likely will end up with an unfunded mandate, if this is like most programs crafted by the Legislature.
One report said the Indiana Department of Education was going to calculate the amount each school will receive by dividing the amount that all schools report for curriculum costs by how many students are enrolled at each public school and how many qualify at private schools based on socioeconomic status.
The education blog, Chalkbeat Indiana, reported education advocates agree the change benefits families, but say the state must support schools with the financial burden, And, with a new school year rapidly approaching, they say more guidance is needed on how much schools will receive to make purchasing decisions and also what counts as curricular materials under the new law, which broadly includes books, computer software, digital content, and hardware that will be consumed by a student over the course of a year.
This first year will no doubt be an experiment. It would not be surprising if many schools do not receive an adequate amount of funding to cover the entire costs of curriculum. Other schools might do just fine.
Like any new program, there are many questions and not enough answers.
One thing is certain: Indiana has finally come up with a system that provides needed school materials for all, no matter what the ability to pay.
OUR VIEW is written on a rotating basis by Michael Marturello and Jeff Jones. We welcome readers’ comments.
