The leak about the possible overturning of Roe v. Wade comes during May, National Foster Care Month.
With the possibility of Roe being overturned in the Dodd v. Mississippi case, it is probable that more children will end up needing foster care, most likely through no fault of their own.
That’s because the women who tend to have abortions also tend to reflect similar demographics of families that often have their children removed and put into foster care.
A December 2021 news story from The New York Times tells us who most likely gets an abortion:
“The typical patient, in addition to having children, is poor; is unmarried and in her late 20s; has some college education; and is very early in pregnancy. But in the reproductive lives of women (and transgender and nonbinary people who can become pregnant) across America, abortion is not uncommon. The latest estimate, from the Guttmacher Institute, a reproductive health research group that supports abortion rights, found that 25 percent of women will have an abortion by the end of their childbearing years,” the Times reported.
Many women who still want to obtain abortions after Roe is overturned will travel to states where abortions will remain legal; the leak says the decision on whether abortions are legal will be up to the states. The women who obtain abortions will have more wealth and abilities to travel for a procedure that might have been close by in the past. Women with fewer resources, will end up carrying babies to term
Many women will not consider adoption as an option.
The most vulnerable women in our communities will have babies and may not have the educational, emotional and economic resources to raise the child in a manner that will ensure the child thrives. If these women do not have the resources or are in abusive relationships with spouses or significant others, the child will possibly end up in foster care.
Here in northeast Indiana we have road signs and placards with 800 numbers to call agencies trying to build the ranks of foster parents. Over the past couple of decades — perhaps longer — there have been shortages of foster families.
With more babies being born and possibly into situations that are not the most conducive to raising children, there will be a greater need for foster parents.
Beyond the years of trouble that the Indiana Department of Child Services has experienced, we can only see this worsening. DCS is involved with all foster services, whether it is through the DCS foster system or through private agencies.
With more children in the system, the state is going to have to come up with more money to provide foster parents with their daily pay for taking care of children. For the children who end up in institutions due to a lack of fosters, this cost will rise, also.
With more children in the system, the DCS and private agencies will need more case managers. DCS already has a tough time recruiting and retaining case managers.
We are not trying to use the need for more foster services as an argument for keeping Roe v. Wade. We are merely pointing out that the elimination of legal abortion will come with costs and increased needs.
We hope more people will open their homes to take in the children who are going to be in need of care. And if the situation arises, we would encourage people to adopt these children and give them the same love they would to a biological child.
Many individuals in our communities have been foster parents; some have done this difficult job for decades. We admire and thank them for their work and the care and love they provide the children.
We need more of these dedicated individuals.
OUR VIEW is written on a rotating basis by Grace Housholder, Andy Barrand, Michael Marturello and Steve Garbacz. We welcome readers’ comments.
