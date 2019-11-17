Angola Board of Works and Safety members appear to be on a path that will work out a compromise to allow a Christian radio station out of Fort Wayne to use a tower that sits on city owned property.
We applaud this decision because the city could have ended up in legal trouble, and not the trouble feared by City Attorney Kim Shoup.
The thinking was that Angola could have faced legal jeopardy for letting a religious organization use city property, based on constitutional issues, notably the First Amendment and Establishment Clause. Shoup feared the city could be sued by an entity represented by a group such as the American Civil Liberties Union.
“From a public policy perspective, it would be problematic for the city to justify use of public land for the promulgation of a single religious viewpoint. From a legal perspective the city would risk a challenge (i.e. a federal lawsuit by ACLU or others) based on a violation of the Establishment Clause,” Shoup said in a recommendation to the Board of Works written in October.
While well-founded, we believe a recent U.S. Supreme Court ruling could have put the city in the cross hairs of entities that represent religious organizations should the Board of Works deny use of radio equipment and a tower that sits on city land as requested by Star Educational Media Network. Star operates a religious radio station in Fort Wayne and wants to extend its reach north using the same 88.3 frequency in Angola as it does in the Summit City.
In a case decided in 2017, the Supreme Court ruled in a 7-2 decision that government can't treat religious groups any differently than non-religious groups regarding access to government programs or property.
In Angola's case, Star wants to take over the 100-foot-tall tower and transmitter building owned by Trine University that was erected on city property on Hoosier Hill in 2007. Trine is selling its campus over-the-air radio station to Star. A purchase agreement has been signed between the university and Star, which is supposed to close in January.
While sale of the property to Star would take care of any legal problems, technically, based on Trinity Lutheran Church of Columbia Inc. v. Missouri Department of Natural Resources, Star should be afforded the same arrangement offered to Trine, which was indefinite free use of city land from where to broadcast.
"In its 2017 Trinity Lutheran ruling, the U.S. Supreme Court held that the government can’t treat religious groups less favorably regarding access to government programs and property just because those groups are religious. That general rationale is likewise true here (with Star and Angola). We don’t deny businesses access to public property or benefits because their owner is a Christian," Ryan Tucker, senior counsel at Alliance Defending Freedom, Scottsdale, Arizona, said in an email to KPC Media Group. Alliance Defending Freedom represented Trinity Lutheran in its legal battle against the Missouri DNR. The Missouri DNR denied giving Trinity Lutheran free ground up tires for use on a playground because it was a religious entity. The DNR operated a program that provided scrap tires for free to public entities, like schools.
We hope all parties are able to come to an amicable resolution regarding the land housing the broadcast tower and equipment when the city next takes up this matter. Nobody cares to see this issue end up in court.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.