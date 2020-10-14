Some in Indiana have said they hope that Gov. Eric Holcomb will end the state’s mask mandate when his most recent order expires Saturday.
In contrast, we believe Holcomb should extend the mask order to make clear to even the most skeptical of Hoosiers that wearing masks prevents the spread of illness, particularly COVID-19, and therefore reduces hospitalizations and saves lives.
The numbers show that now is not the time to get rid of the mask order.
Indiana logged 1,574 cases of COVID-19 as of Monday’s daily report from the Indiana State Department of Health. That comes a day after 1,570 cases on Sunday, more than 1,900 on Saturday and more than 1,800 on Friday.
For those keeping score, Indiana has averaged more than 1,700 cases of COVID-19 for the past four days ending on Monday.
In September, COVID-19 positive tests averaged 861 cases a day.
Cases have increased proportionately with the easing of restrictions. August averaged about the same as September, but July averaged 663 cases a day compared to only 367 cases a day in June when restrictions were gradually starting to be lifted.
The state averaged 10.93 deaths per day in September, up from 10.35 per day in August and 9.94 in July. October is on pace to show a continued increase.
More is now known about the effectiveness of face masks than was known last winter. During the past few months, in numerous scientific studies, the powerful protection provided by face masks has been documented.
Robert Redfield, the director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, said in September that wearing a face mask could be more effective against the coronavirus than a vaccine.
Many Hoosiers are not wearing masks. And as long as some businesses are not enforcing the wearing of masks, we are probably going to see case counts continue to rise.
The evidence is clear. Face masks, social distancing and hand washing will get us back to full strength as a state much sooner than if we pretend the virus isn’t here.
