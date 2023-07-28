At a recent luncheon, one of our public school superintendents related the content of some of the calls he had taken from parents of late, and they certainly were not concerns most would associate with providing quality education for our children.
Unfortunately, the concerns expressed these days seem to involve banning or limiting access to certain books and what we can teach about gender.
We’re seeing it across our region. A loud minority would prefer to regulate schools based on ultra-conservative ideas. We need our schools to provide education that allows for critical thinking, that opens minds, that speaks truth.
As we’re seeing in Florida and other states, many politicians are trying to rewrite history, particularly when it comes to enslavement of people and the Black experience.
We have yet to hear any rumblings at our local school board meetings about what we teach about our past, troubled as some chapters are. For example, many people might have a difficult time believing that it was illegal to set foot in Indiana if one were Black. Sojourner Truth defied that law and spoke a handful of times in Steuben County, where she also was tried under existing law for setting foot in the state.
We can only assume that the whitewashing of history will eventually make its way to a school board meeting near you in the not-too-distant future.
President Joe Biden, speaking Tuesday during the announcement of the Emmett Till and Mamie Till Mobley National Monument Proclamation, said it best when talking about this turn of events in our history and what we must do as a nation.
Here’s some of what the president had to say:
“At a time when there are those who seek to ban books, bury history, we’re making it clear — crystal, crystal clear — while darkness and denialism can hide much, they erase nothing. They can hide, but they erase nothing.
“We can’t just choose to learn what we want to know. We have to learn what we should know. We should know about our country. We should know everything: the good, the bad, the truth of who we are as a nation. That’s what great nations do, and we are a great nation. That’s what they do.
“For only with truth comes healing, justice, repair, and another step forward toward forming a more perfect union. We got a hell of a long way to go.
***
“Look, telling the truth and the full history of our nation is important. It’s important to our children, our grandchildren, our great-grandchildren, to our nation as a whole.
I’ve said it before. It was a lesson I learned coming out of the — not like real leaders in the Civil Rights Movement — but when I came out of the Civil Rights Movement as a kid, as a public defender. And I used to — you know, I used to say — think that if you pass something that was good, ... you can make hate go away.
“Hate never goes away. It just hides. It hides under the rocks. And given a little bit of oxygen by bad people, it comes roaring out again.
“And it’s up to all of us to deal with that, up to all of us to stop it. Up to all of us. The best way to do that is with the truth. It’s used in a different context, but I think it’s apply — applies here. Silence is complicity. I will not be silent, nor will you be silent about what happened.
“There’s really critical work ahead to continue the fight for racial justice and equality for all Americans.
***
“Ida B. Wells once said, quote, ‘The way to right wrongs is to turn the light of truth upon them.’ The way to right wrongs is to shine a light of truth on them.
“Well, that’s our charge today.”
Truth. Let’s hope our schools here in northeast Indiana continue to teach the truth about our country, however painful, at times, that might be. OUR VIEW is written on a rotating basis by Jeff Jones, Michael Marturello and Steve Garbacz. We welcome readers’ comments.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.