Northeast Indiana is a good place to be, especially when it comes to casting your vote.
In years past, long lines at the polling places haven’t been the norm. And even now, with many people voting early in our four counties, we haven’t heard of anything unreasonable in terms of waits for casting ballots.
Wait time has ranged between 15 minutes and an hour, as some polling locations in Noble County experienced large numbers of voters on Saturday.
In other areas of the country, people have been waiting in line to vote for up to 11 hours. That’s an entire day! Yet they feel that this election is so important they are willing to make the sacrifice to get in line and stand in the elements in order to cast their ballots.
With COVID-19 threatening the safety of not only voters, but poll workers, we are seeing many changes including record numbers of early voters in our counties. This should reduce the amount of people at the polls come Nov. 3.
Because of COVID-19, some communities across the country are having a difficult time lining up poll workers. Poll workers tend to be older, many in age groups that are the most vulnerable to the novel coronavirus. Counties that have always been able to count on certain individuals — often retired people — are having to recruit new poll workers for this year’s election.
There has been a push among some national media outlets to encourage young people to step up and work the polls. On the local level, we are seeing more young people join those who might be the age of their grandparents in order to help people carry out one of their most important civic duties.
Filling the polls with adequate workers has not been an issue, area clerks report. In Steuben County, Clerk Tangi Manahan said she has developed a waiting list of individuals who wanted to help out because all of the positions were filled. Of course, you can be sure Manahan will keep those names on file for 2022.
In DeKalb County, 16 of the 92 poll workers who are working this election are students, Clerk Holly Albright said. In the primary election in June, a handful of students were among the many poll workers who stepped to the plate in Steuben County, Manahan said.
“In the primary we had a lot of students because they were all out of classes,” Manahan said. “Not as many for the general.”
For those of us who go to the polls and might look around and think the poll workers have it pretty easy, think again. The hours are long and sometimes they have the thankless job of turning people away because they don’t have the proper identification or they have shown up at the wrong polling place or they showed up late.
Throw in the risk of COVID-19 and the job got just that much tougher.
“It’s a long day for our poll workers. They cannot leave the polls during Election Day, so it’s a 13-14 hour day for these individuals. They arrive at 5 a.m. to set up and get ready for voters to begin voting at 6 a.m. After the polls close at 6 p.m. they have to clean up the polling site and return all the election supplies back to the courthouse,” Albright said.
That’s true for every poll worker in Indiana.
Come Nov. 3, if you haven’t already cast a ballot, we urge you to do so. And this year, please wear a mask, keep your distance from others and take advantage of the hand sanitizer offerings at your polling place.
And take one extra moment to thank your poll workers for helping make this year’s election run safely and smoothly.
OUR VIEW is written on a rotating basis by Dave Kurtz, Grace Housholder, Michael Marturello and Steve Garbacz. Publisher Terry Housholder is also a member of the editorial board. We welcome readers’ comments.
