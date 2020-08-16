Transparency has been key in keeping the public informed about the COVID-19 pandemic.
Since the outset of the pandemic, from the state level to the local level, openness with information has served our communities well.
This past week, Trine University, a private institution in Angola, reported on its first batch of testing of student-athletes. When the student-athletes returned to campus a couple weekends ago, they all were tested before being allowed on practice facilities or fields of play.
On the surface, all of the student-athletes appeared healthy. Yet when the results came back, nine tested positive for COVID-19 — less than 1% — out of the 1,142 student-athletes who were tested. That’s because the nine who were positive were asymptomatic. In other words, they were carrying the disease but displayed no symptoms.
Of course, those student-athletes were placed under quarantine, either on campus or at home. They were taken out of the mix so the spread of the disease could be stopped in its tracks, at least from this portion of the student body.
These results and the action taken most certainly makes a case for widespread testing, be it in the general population or a somewhat closed community like Trine University. There will be much to be learned from Trine with its handling of COVID-19.
As Alicia van Ee, chief environmental health specialist with the Steuben County Health Department says, all eyes are on Trine, with its high number of individuals in close proximity and communal living. This could be Steuben County’s greatest COVID-19 experiment.
The university isn’t taking any chances. Much has been done to prepare the campus for this uncertain fall. The proactive measures taken at Trine are commendable, to say the least.
What’s most impressive is the openness the university has displayed. Trine has created a webpage to share testing, positivity and recovery data for its student body at trine.edu/testing. Trine’s own dashboard will be updated as data is received by the university.
This will be helpful to the community, no doubt, but especially to parents who are probably concerned about their children who are away at college.
It would be easy for Trine to operate in a bubble this fall as it copes with COVID-19 in its own unique situation. The university could keep quiet results from testing. Because many of the students and student-athletes at Trine are from other communities, positive test results will not show up in Steuben County’s data maintained and reported by the State Department of Health unless they are local residents. Without Trine’s own reporting, we would never know what the COVID-19 situation is on campus.
Thanks to Trine and its openness, many COVID-19 question marks have been removed. Hopefully it remains that way.
OUR VIEW is written on a rotating basis by Dave Kurtz, Grace Housholder, Michael Marturello and Steve Garbacz. Publisher Terry Housholder is also a member of the editorial board. We welcome readers’ comments.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.