West Noble School Corp. gets it when it comes to serving its families.
Last week was the first-ever CHARGE Back to School event, which provided many back-to-school services to families. The best part was that those services were provided for free.
West Noble charge nurse Anne Lowe organized the event to coincide with student registration day with only one goal:
“My goal is to break down barriers to having success to start school,” she said.
Such barriers include food insecurity and lack of financial means to buy school clothes, hygiene products or classroom supplies, or get required immunizations.
Free haircuts were provided. Other local community service organizations set up booths as well to inform people about what they provide and what kind of assistance they can offer.
And the community responded well, with hundreds of families attending the services fair.
All of these aspects are perfectly on point for West Noble, whose population could benefit most from assistance.
Last school year, about 57% of the district’s students were on free or reduced-price lunches, an indicator that more than half of the families enrolled in the district are low income. That’s higher than East Noble at 47% and Central Noble at about 39%.
One of the struggles that social services group have is making connections to the people they’re trying to serve, so tying in the services fair with something parents need to do anyway — register their kids for school — creates the perfect captive audience.
Not everyone needs help. Not everyone wants help. But for those who do need it, or those who didn’t even know it was available, the CHARGE Back to School event is a home run.
It shows that West Noble understands its population and its needs and is doing its best to help provide for the health, welfare and education of students as best possible.
