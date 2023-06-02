In what was perhaps the most bipartisan vote in the U.S. House of Representatives this session, the debt limit package was passed, sending it to the Senate with a 314-117 tailwind at its back.
The bill suspends the nation’s borrowing limit through Jan. 1, 2025, roughly through the end of the President Joe Biden administration’s first term and possibly at the start of a second.
It also makes changes to work requirements on some federal safety net programs and changes certain parts of energy permitting.
The Senate passed the bill on a bipartisan vote Thursday night.
After these sorts of legislation pass, we can usually count on news releases being sent out by our representatives in Congress and our Senators. And while it would appear as though the measure will pass the Senate, we can almost guarantee that the bill will not receive the backing of Indiana Sen. Mike Braun, who said in a press release issued before the bill was passed, early Wednesday afternoon, that the proposal would only lead to more debt for our nation (the Congressional Budget Office predicts it will lower the deficit by about $1 trillion over the coming decade, though the cut in assistance programs would actually raise the deficit by $x billion).
“I’m not completely satisfied with this bill, but it is far better than the alternative of defaulting on our debt or giving a blank check to President Biden and Congressional Democrats,” said Indiana Congresswoman Erin Houchin, R-9th, talking to a reporter with Indiana Capital Chronicle.
“This bill will reduce spending, save taxpayer money, return able-bodied adults to the workforce through work requirements, rescind excessive COVID spending, require student loan payments to restart, reduce funding for the President’s plan to expand the IRS, and above all, prevent the U.S. from defaulting on our debt.”
We can’t tell you what our 3rd District Congressman Jim Banks thought about the bill’s passage. He didn’t send out a statement on Wednesday night.
Based on a tweet he sent out around 11 a.m. Wednesday, we were expecting a “no” vote from our congressman. He said, “We can’t write Joe Biden a blank check for the rest of his presidency.”
Earlier in the day, Banks appeared on a talk show on a conservative radio station out of Fort Wayne and declared he would vote against the debt limit legislation.
“It falls way short of what I expected and had hoped for to do something to send us back on a path to bring down the national debt and not allow it to grow even further,” he told Kayla Blakeslee on WOWO. “I can’t vote for it. … I have a consistent record of voting against raising the debt limit.”
Banks said he thought the leverage congressional Republicans enjoyed at this moment would allow the legislation to go even farther in bringing down the federal debt.
As it turned out, Congressman Banks did not vote on the bill. Nothing.
There were only four members of Congress who did not vote on the legislation, which was carried over the top by a majority of Democrats, not Republicans who negotiated the bill. Of the four, two were Republicans and two were Democrats.
We reached out to Banks’ press secretary for an explanation on his non-vote but received nothing.
This is perhaps the most important piece of legislation to come in this first year of this session of Congress and we in the 3rd District don’t know why our congressman didn’t vote for it.
We expected Banks to vote no. That would have consistent with his messaging and possibly reflective of the district as a whole.
We’re still waiting, Congressman. Why?
OUR VIEW is written on a rotating basis by Michael Marturello and Jefff Jones. We welcome readers’ comments.
