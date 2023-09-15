Someday, in northeast Indiana, we might start observing Juneteenth.
It’s just going to take a while for our corner of Indiana to recognize the significance of June 19th, what is considered Independence Day by Black Americans.
It’s not July 4 for Black America. That’s because Black Americans didn’t fully get to experience freedom until after the Civil War.
Sometimes it takes us a little time to catch up in our corner, so don’t go looking for local government to observe Juneteenth anytime soon.
Under the Biden Administration, Juneteenth became a federal holiday in 2021. Perhaps the only place to find a community that fully embraces this holiday in the four-county area is at Fox Lake in rural Angola, where the historic Black resort community celebrates its proud heritage and freedoms with a variety of community events.
It’s a big deal at Fox Lake.
It should be everywhere.
But in most of our communities, it’s just another day.
It takes us time to come along.
That was definitely the case with Martin Luther King Jr. Day, which became a federal holiday while President Ronald Reagan was in office, in 1983.
The holiday came about due to the efforts of Congresswoman Katie Hall of Indiana, but we were slow to follow in northeast Indiana.
It wasn’t fully recognized throughout Indiana for quite some time. It was made a permanent state holiday in 1989. It wasn’t until 1991 that schools in Indiana started observing the holiday.
It still isn’t celebrated everywhere quite fully. In Alabama and Mississippi, MLK Day is also called Robert E. Lee Day.
It took time for counties in northeast Indiana to start recognizing MLK Day, but it did happen.
In our state parks in northeast Indiana, in Noble and Steuben counties, you will find many people volunteering to make these public lands better places for all on MLK Day. Besides the many people flocking to Pokagon State Park on MLK Day to ride the toboggan slide, there is much good going on in our communities in the name of Martin Luther King.
MLK Day is about doing good for others on his holiday, along with remembering the man who fought for civil rights, ending poverty, education equality and perhaps most importantly, voting rights for all. Martin Luther King Jr. literally gave his life fighting for the rights of others.
Few of us can say we do as much or did as much as Martin Luther King Jr.
In DeKalb County, the Board of Commissioners are considering not observing MLK Day in 2024. The reasons given were many and none really passed the smell test.
The judges in DeKalb County are going to observe the holiday, but their joint statement was, at best, a bit difficult to swallow. They didn’t want to see a Black person stand for criminal trial in all-white DeKalb County on the third Monday in January. We understand the sentiment, but what about the rest of the year?
DeKalb County has a difficult decision to make, but it is not about a holiday. It’s about county leadership.
OUR VIEW is written by Michael Marturello. We welcome readers’ comments.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.