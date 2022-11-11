As a summit on climate concludes in the Middle East, we are reminded of problems we have with energy right here at home in the Middle West of the United States.
There’s a natural gas capacity problem in Steuben County that likely is going to impact more locales than the end-of-the-line community in the extreme northeast corner of the state. (End of the line because Steuben is the end of the line for electric and gas utilities supplied by NIPSCO.)
This problem was brought to light in Angola just recently because of large development projects at Trine University and in the heart of the city with construction of a new judicial center for Steuben County.
But the problem has been more than apparent for two or three years with Fremont, which has been all but shut down for development and business expansion.
It is going to take much work on the part of leaders in Steuben County to get through this problem. But it brings to attention what should be an obvious part of the thought process as we design and build more public facilities in northeast Indiana.
In all of our communities there’s continual talk of constructing new jails, work release centers, office buildings and judicial centers.
We don’t recall much if any consideration being given to incorporating renewable energy into these projects.
With the new judicial center in Steuben County, there’s going to be a wide expanse of flat roofing. There was not any consideration to putting solar panels on the roof of this facility.
Keeping the eye on Steuben County, look at all of the buildings in the government campus — save for the 1868 Steuben County Courthouse and the same era former jail — and they all have flat roofs. There are hundreds of square feet of surface that could incorporate solar panels.
This doesn’t solve the natural gas capacity issue (and the federal government is trying to move the country away from gas) but it could enable local government to reduce its costs and possibly consider using more electric — something unheard of in the past — for utility needs.
Consider Fremont Community Schools. It pays almost nothing for electricity thanks to the 1.7 megawatt solar array it installed in 2017.
“We are roughly saving $200,000 per year with the solar field. That is after we pay the lease,” said Bill Stitt, Fremont’s superintendent.
Once the lease for the equipment is paid off, the savings will be phenomenal.
In Kendallville, 85% of the cost of running the city’s waste water treatment plant is covered by its McCray solar field on the site of the former refrigeration manufacturing plant. The flat roof of the Community Learning Center (previously the old East Noble Middle School in Kendallville) is covered in solar panels, providing energy for the huge complex.
In Hamilton, it is expected that Hamilton Community Schools will save about $40,000 a year in utility costs with a solar system it has contracted to be installed with a local company that makes investments with governmental entities, EnTrust, based in Angola.
Many local businesses have installed their own systems, like Wible’s Hardwoods, South Milford, that uses its solar array to offset the cost of running its mill operation. Reliable Tool and Machine, Kendallville, uses their solar arrays to offset the cost of running their operations. There are many other examples in our community.
It just makes sense that government continue to invest in renewable energy sources. The cost of energy is only going to increase as it always has.
If government entities planning on building facilities with flat roofs or properties with larges expanses of land do not explore installing solar (or wind, for that matter) it is a disservice to the taxpayers that ultimately pay for these projects.
