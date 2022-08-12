By now, you should have received your $125 automatic taxpayer refund by direct deposit if you are the typical income tax payer in Indiana.
Within literally days, you should be receiving another $200, $400 if married and filing jointly, again if you are set up to receive Indiana income tax returns via direct deposit.
This came about as part of the special session of the Legislature that recently ended. In fact, it was the main reason Gov. Eric Holcomb called for the special session, yet it conveniently coincided with another issue, abortion, that lawmakers deemed more important.
Bottom line, when it was determined that the state treasury ended up with a $6 billion surplus at the end of the state’s fiscal year on June 30, Holcomb called on lawmakers to convene starting July 6 (they didn’t show up until July 25) to act on providing additional refunds to taxpayers and many more.
It was pleasing to note the Legislature expanded the eligibility requirements for who would receive the checks (or direct deposits), perhaps opening up the program to people who are more in need of the money, which Holcomb said would help Hoosiers battle the impacts of inflation. (Never mind top economists called the measure inflationary. What’s done is done.)
The rebate plan that provides $1 billion in taxpayer refunds also allows possibly 600,000 people who didn’t file state returns for 2021 to request the $200 rebates. Details on how those refunds could be claimed haven’t been announced, said Emily Boesen, the state auditor’s spokeswoman. This would include people who don’t file a return, for example, people on Social Security or disability income.
“If they didn’t qualify for the $125 and will not receive a combined check, we are working out the logistics with the Department of Revenue and do not have a timeframe,” said Boesen, .
Speaking of checks, well, that’s been a mess. There was a shortage of paper for the state to print the checks on so it was delayed. So, if you were expecting a check for the first, $125 automatic refund, you probably will start seeing that in a matter of days. If you qualified for the first refund, you will also receive the second. Those checks should total $325, or $650 for a married couple filing jointly.
Those who receive the refunds by direct deposit most likely have already received the $125 (check your bank statement). The $200 refunds will be arriving soon, if not already.
If you don’t receive your check by Oct. 17, the Indiana Department of Revenue asks you don’t start contacting them until Nov. 1. Here’s the number: 317-232-2240.
So, how did this all happen?
Indiana’s surging tax collections over the past year pushed the state’s budget surplus up more than 50% to about $6.1 billion, state officials announced in July.
Initially Holcomb wanted to distribute $225 payments to taxpayers for what he called “inflationary relief.”
Tax collections for the budget year that ended June 30 rose about 9% from the previous year.
Much of this money came from taxpayers, so it is fitting that the money is being returned.
Economist Larry Deboer said the surplus mainly came from individual income, corporate income and sales taxes receipts. Individual income tax revenue was $1.9 billion higher, corporate income tax revenue was $1.1 billion higher and sales tax revenue was $1.3 billion higher during the recently ended budget year.
Who knows how long the debate over whether the refunds made sense will continue. The money that came from the sweat and toil of Hoosiers should go back to them instead of floating around in a state bank account. That the money is ending up in the pocket books of even more Hoosiers — people probably more in need of the money than most — is commendable.
OUR VIEW is written on a rotating basis by Andy Barrand, Michael Marturello and Steve Garbacz. We welcome readers’ comments.
