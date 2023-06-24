Following economic news can be like reading a horror novel at times.
In the current economy, we have seen the Federal Reserve raise interest rates 10 times in some 15 months, which has caused a variety of effects.
“Inflation pressures continue to run high, and the process of getting inflation back down to 2% has a long way to go,” Fed Chair Jerome Powell said during testimony Wednesday on Capitol Hill.
Even so, the Fed last week decided to keep interest rates the same after 10 straight hikes so it could take time to gauge how higher borrowing rates have affected the economy, Powell said.
The contrast between the Fed’s stated concern over still-high inflation and its decision to skip a rate hike has heightened uncertainty about its next moves, the Associated Press reported. The hazier messaging suggests that Powell is seeking to balance competing demands from those Fed officials who want to keep raising rates and others who feel the central bank has done enough.
What this has meant on the local level is obvious for people wanting to get mortgages for home purchases, vehicle loans and trying to pay off credit cards.
Rates have gone up in a corresponding fashion.
If there is a bright side, it has been that people can earn interest rates off savings accounts and like investments at rates not seen in a couple decades.
It has also meant that local government, which has more money — we hope — to invest than most of its residents can and, therefore, can enjoy higher earnings.
We will probably see these investments get used in many ways, but there are two obvious ones. Using greater earnings, local government can pay down or pay off bonds — or loans — that they have on a variety of projects.
This was evident this past week when the Kendallville City Council decided to pay off early its bonds on the McCray cleanup. This was the debt the city incurred to pay for cleanup of the abandoned refrigeration plant that burned in a massive fire.
Kendallville also decided to pay off its debt from the solar field that was built on the former McCray site that helps pay for electricity for the city’s sewer plant.
The Noble County Council is also planning on using such increased investment income to pay a good portion of its $8.2 million courthouse renovation project. By using the interest in this way, the council hopes to save money on the interest on money it would otherwise have to borrow. A third option, which the county is trying desperately to avoid, is a very slight increase in property taxes. There are probably many more examples in our communities.
Angola will likely funnel this new money toward its on-going projects. Outside of loans held by city utilities — which are paid through rates and not taxes — Angola will continue to use interest earnings to play for capital projects and thus have to forgo bonding.
Thanks to smart investments, Angola has been fortunate enough to be able to finance many projects through cash and not loans. Clerk-Treasurer Ryan Herbert said greater interest earnings will just enhance the city’s ability to fund projects without having to reach out to the bond market.
If there is a silver lining to what’s happening in the greater economy it’s that smart local officials, who we are blessed to have in our corner of Indiana, will take advantage of market conditions and continue to use taxpayer and ratepayer funds prudently in ways that will shield residents from having to pay higher taxes or utility rates, especially in times of economic volatility.
OUR VIEW is written on a rotating basis by Jeff Jones, Michael Marturello and Steve Garbacz.
