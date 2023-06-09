Often the real world will borrow phrases from the sports world to describe situations in ways that are understandable to the masses.
Building your bench strength is one of those phrases, which means to build from within, to have people ready to go when you need to fill vacancies or to take leadership positions when situations present themselves.
This is probably not more evident with what is being done in Fort Wayne and Angola to help address shortages in nursing and perhaps health care in general.
Leading the way in this endeavor are Trine University and Cameron Memorial Community Hospital, both based in Angola.
Trine got it all started with the development of what has recently been named the Dr. Earl and Melanie Brooks College of Health Professions, which will be housed in a new, $40 million complex on Fort Wayne’s north side, near the Parkview Health campus.
The college began with the university’s Doctor of Physical Therapy program, which launched in fall 2014 on the campus of Parkview Randallia Hospital, the current home of Trine’s health professions programs.
The DPT program and Trine’s Master of Physician Assistant Studies program accept direct entry and other students from Trine’s undergraduate health sciences programs, which in turn has spurred growth on the Angola campus. A second expansion to Best Hall of Sciences will open this fall to accommodate growth in the Rinker-Ross School of Health Sciences.
The Brooks College of Health Professions facility, scheduled to open in fall 2024, was developed in close partnership with Parkview Health.
It will employ 100 faculty and staff and serve nearly 700 students. The new space will allow the Brooks College of Health Professions to add new programs including occupational therapy, respiratory therapy, medical science and emergency medical sciences.
The new facility will offer state-of-the-art classrooms and laboratories and many other features to simulate real-world health care practice in a learning environment. As might be expected, the building also will contain ample resources for student support, including a library, bookstore, gathering area, academic support and counseling services.
Working in cooperation with Trine and its nursing education programs, the independent Cameron Hospital is getting ready to build a $14.33 million Education and Innovation Center that will be located on the hospital campus on East Maumee Street.
This 32,000-square-foot expansion to the hospital rebuilt in 2015 will contain an auditorium and shell space for future growth of Cameron’s health care services. The second and third floors will have multiple classrooms, four simulation rooms, two control rooms for the simulation rooms, one debrief room, a 10-bed skills lab and offices for Trine faculty, Cameron educators and staff. Within these spaces, additional shell space will also be included to support future growth needs.
Cameron leadership was looking to fulfill its needs, to fill its bench. Trine has filled an educational niche that was sorely lacking in northeast Indiana for almost a decade.
With Cameron’s project, it is looking to mainly fill its own nursing bench, which is very forward thinking. And let’s be honest, the people who are educated and receive designations and degrees through the Cameron/Trine program will very likely fill openings in hospitals, clinics and physician’s offices throughout northeast Indiana and beyond.
This certainly won’t solve a nationwide need, but it will very definitely start to take care of Steuben County’s and northeast Indiana’s needs. Our bench. And for that, the community should be grateful.
