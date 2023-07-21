Four or five decades ago, when parks development was just getting started around the area, Angola's Park Department included four parks: Commons, Firemen's, Nature and Lions.
The best they had to offer were ball diamonds and swing sets, maybe a pavilion. There was an effort to introduce ice skating at Nature Park, but its water feature was mainly a swamp so it didn't freeze well in the winter. It remains a swamp that helps with holding flood water and providing a home for wildlife. And it's a peaceful place to take your sack lunch and get away from the office.
This was similar for many other parks in the four-county area. Parks departments were in their formative years. Our communities have seen the benefits of providing these public spaces for people to get outdoors, for children to play in a safe place under the watchful eye of their parents and where people can socialize with friends and make new ones.
Back to Angola. Early on, the parks department director also wore the hat of plan commission director. There wasn't much of a budget. There was one parks employee, and that was it.
That has changed greatly over the years, and not just in Angola.
Most of our larger communities have developed relatively large parks departments as well as many programs for residents and visitors.
In reporting done by Matt Getts, who edits the Albion New Era and plays an important role in production of The News Sun in Kendallville, he was able to develop a spreadsheet for parks and rec spending for many of the cities in our communities that have parks departments. He takes a look back three decades to see how the dedication to building and supporting quality parks and parks programming have grown.
His work, which will be presented next week, shows that our communities are devoted to investing in our parks.
In Ligonier, for example, the city spends nearly $116 per person in its parks budget in 2023. That's the greatest amount of spending per person (population 4,556) in the four-county area. No. 2 is Angola at almost $110 per person, based on its population of 9,000 people.
The largest parks budget in the four-county area is in Auburn, with the largest city population in the four-county area at 13,953 people, which budgeted $1.36 million for its parks department in 2023, followed by Angola at $988,000.
Getts' research will show readers just how much our communities have invested in our parks over the years. It's nothing to sneeze at.
Just look at your parks and their various amenities and offerings. Kendallville is the only city in the area that has a lake in one of its parks, Bixler Lake. The parks department takes advantage of this piece of nature to offer many programs throughout the year.
Auburn has an extensive parks system — including one with a pond — that provides programming geared toward all ages. Not only do they have many programs for children — something all of our parks share — but one for older residents.
Auburn's L.I.F.E. after 50 programs have included painting, bingo and winery and museum tours.
Our parks aren't what they once were, and that's a good thing. They have evolved into something great, with each community building on its strengths and serving its specific needs.
