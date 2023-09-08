Earlier this week The New York times reported that mask mandates were returning to schools in certain locales across the United States.
This is coming about, of course, due to increased outbreaks of COVID-19 in the newest form it has taken.
While health officials are working to make available a new vaccine that will hopefully protect people from this new variant, others are relying on what was once common practice at times during 2020 and 2021 when the coronavirus was killing hundreds of thousands of Americans.
As may have been guessed, any talk of mask mandates have been met with derision in some quarters and are welcomed in others. Typically the former is true these days among those leaning more to the right.
Take, for example, one of the men who wants to be the next governor of Indiana, Republican U.S. Sen. Mike Braun.
Braun was one of a handful of senators who signed on to legislation this week that would ban federal mask mandates in certain situations.
The legislation would not allow federal mask mandates for domestic air travel, public transit systems and primary/secondary/post-secondary schools. The bill was led by Sen. J.D. Vance, R-Ohio. Braun is a cosponsor along with Sens. Josh Hawley and Eric Schmitt.
“We’re not going to go back to the top-down government overreach we saw during COVID. Congress needs to say forcefully that these ineffective, unscientific mask mandates are not coming back in any way, shape, or form,” Braun said in a news release.
Apparently Braun reads just the daily talking points memo put out by the Republican Party because there is much science out there to support masking.
In a scholarly paper most likely not read by or briefed on by the Republicans behind this legislation, it has been pointed out that masking works, particularly on a large scale. And yes, coupled with social distancing, reduction in illness of many types is possible. Deaths most likely were prevented during the height of COVID, one study said.
In a study presented in February by the National Library of Medicine, it was determined that mask mandates did prevent death during the height of COVID. It also posited that deaths could have been reduced had statewide mask mandates been enacted sooner than they were in 2020.
“ ... mask mandates are likely to remain a highly relevant policy tool in the years to come, particularly if coupled with other complementary policies that educate, persuade, and incentivize the population to comply,” one part of the paper said.
Unfortunately, politicians like Mike Braun apparently do not want to follow the science that exists in scholarly journals that do not go by the name of Fox News.
During COVID-19, we had solid leadership in Indiana through Gov. Eric Holcomb, state Health Commissioner Dr. Kristina Box and their team.
On a daily basis, Holcomb and others kept Indiana’s citizens up to date with the latest information about COVID-19. Unlike some Republican governors across the country, Holcomb did not hide any statistics from the public, no matter how they may have been to swallow. Indiana was a picture of transparency, and the citizenry benefited.
Hoosiers were told about the latest grim statistics, early on. We were told how to best protect ourselves and our loved ones. We learned how to better wash our hands … and wear masks. We got the latest based on the best science available. A state website was updated daily. And when vaccines finally came available, we were able to register and get vaccinated as quickly as possible, through the state and its highly effective and informative websites it ran.
And we wore masks. Well, most of us.
Mike Braun hopes to be the next governor of Indiana. Based on his stand on a public health issue as simple as masking, we are certainly glad he was not governor during the height of COVID.
OUR VIEW is written by Michael Marturello. We welcome readers’ comments.
