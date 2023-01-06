Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb proposed ending the fees that parents pay for textbooks in Indiana public schools when he unveiled his “Next Level” budget on Wednesday.
Indiana is one of a handful of states — only seven — that charge text book and other curricular fees of students. That’s only seven in the entire country.
Holcomb called for eliminating fees for textbooks and other classroom materials for all public school students by directing $120 million more toward local schools to expand the current program covering such fees for children from low-income families. For many years Hoosier Democrats and many education advocates have long criticized the fees as an unfair extra cost to families.
For the past decade plus, Indiana has been sitting on huge cash reserves. The Legislature must produce a balanced budget, which it does. Fortunately, revenues keep building, which is a good thing. Just last year the state provided two returns to Hoosiers because of the budget surplus and a law that triggers such payments.
If there ever was a time when Indiana could afford to cover the cost of textbooks it is now; it doesn’t appear the state is going to end up in any financial crisis on the horizon.
Some estimates put the cost of providing textbooks to all students in public schools in the $70 million range. Given that the state is sitting on a surplus of $6 billion, $70 million is a drop in the bucket. For those of you who like to deal in percentages, that’s 14% of the surplus. Holcomb’s plan would direct $120 million toward textbooks and other fees.
For generations of Hoosier families textbook fees are as routine as buying boxes of facial tissue and other classroom supplies at the start of the new year because schools seemingly can’t afford to provide basics, leaving it to teachers and families. But that’s another topic for another day.
So, each fall, parents receive notice of how much their student, or students, need to cough up in order to participate in what’s supposed to be free education. In most instances those fees are at least a couple hundred dollars, some higher, some lower. For families with multiple children, the price tag can become somewhat hefty. For some families, it is the largest education-related expense they pay each year.
This can become quite burdensome for some families. School districts end up becoming bill collectors, sending out notices to parents to come up with the money. By the end of the school year many school districts end up taking families to small claims court in order to collect the fees owed.
There is a program that provides textbook assistance, but many parents are not aware of it and by the time they do learn that they could have received textbook fee help, it’s too late.
Eliminating textbook fees will free up income so families can pay for other expenses for their children. That’s a good tradeoff.
Textbook costs need to become as much a part of Indiana’s education spending as many other programs. If the state is going to provide a true, free public education, then make it all free, not just part of it.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.